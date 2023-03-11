World Kidney Day celebrated at PSG Hospitals

Covai Post Network

World Kidney Day was celebrated at PSG Hospitals in the august presence of the District Collector Shri. Kranthi Kumar Pati, who delivered the Chief Guest address and released a Guide book for Kidney Protection compiled by the Department of Nephrology and Kidney Transplantation Unit.

In his address, Shri, Kranthi Kumar Pati, stressed on the importance of changing life style habits so that we don’t get lifestyle diseases and said it was important to be alert and prevention was better than cure.

Mr. L Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee presided the event and said the departments in PSG Hospitals are all working to improve the health of the citizens of Coimbatore and this is one such event to reach out to the public.

Dr. J S Bhuvaneswaran, Director, PSG Super Specialty Hospitals welcomed the gathering. Dr. Venu, Head of Dept., Nephrology spoke on the theme of the year with some nice anecdotes drawing from folk stories.

The daylong event also had counselling sessions and schemes available / planning on the financials with respect to the insurance / medical emergencies etc. An experience sharing with the present set of people undergoing treatment has also been planned so they can easily share the lifestyle changes that they have undertaken.

Dr. Vasanth from Nephrology Dept proposed the vote of thanks.