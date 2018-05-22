Wrong to celebrate Karunanidhi’s birthday as ‘Cauvery Day’, says BJP leader Tamilisai

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : BJP Tamil Nadu unit president Tamilisai Soundarajan today took objection to the reported remarks by DMK working president MK Stalin to celebrate the birthday of party patriarch M Karunanidhi as ‘Cauvery Victory Day’.

“It is wrong. Really speaking, it is the failure of DMK, which has turned out as the victory on Cauvery,” Tamilisai told reporters at the city airport.

The rights of Tamil Nadu on Cauvery were safeguarded through the verdict, she said, attributing the role of the draft scheme by the Centre to this and the party had decided to celebrate the victory by organising meeting in 40 places.

There was nothing wrong in DMK participating in the swearing-in ceremony of HD Kumarasamy as Chief Minister in Karnataka she said, adding that despite finding a legal

solution, Kumarasamy was not ready to release water and wanted to engage in talks in this regard, that too standing in Tamil Nadu soil Srirangam.

“Will Stalin, who sports a black shirt for each and everything, wear such one for the swearing-in ceremony,” she asked. It was against the people’s mandate that defeated Congress and JD(S) were forming the government, Tamilisai said adding that Tamil Nadu would definitely get water on the basis of the Supreme Court verdict.

On petrol prices, she said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had already proposed to bring petrol and diesel under GST. With regard to arrest of party leader and Tamil actor SV Sekar, Tamilisai quipped: “You are asking the question that should have been asked to police.” However, she said a disciplinary committee meeting was convened but Sekar failed to attend it. It was an internal matter of the party and could not be discussed with the media.