Xiaomi India and Vi partner to offer 5G experiences to users

Coimbatore – Xiaomi India, the country’s leading smartphone brand, today announced a partnership with Vodafone Idea (Vi) to provide its consumers with a seamless 5G experience. This partnership will enable Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone users to enjoy enhanced data experience onVi5G once the services are launched by the operator. A wide range of 18 devices from Xiaomi and Redmi portfolio have been successfully tested on Vi 5G and will support the network post FOTA updates. The consumers would just have to change the preferred network settings from 4G to 5G, once Vi launches the 5G network commercially. The enabled devices include Xiaomi 13 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi K50i, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Mi 11X, Mi 10, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, and Mi 10i. In pursuit of a connected tomorrow and to unlock the boundless potential of 5G in India, Xiaomi and Vi are coming together to empower their consumers with an unfiltered 5G network on their devices. Xiaomi India and Vi have extensively tested the network in New Delhi across Xiaomi and Redmi 5G devices. Vi has been working with technology leaders, domain experts, start-ups and device OEMs to develop India specific 5G use cases for consumers and enterprises. Xiaomi India remains committed to democratizing technology for consumers across the country by providing them with the best-in-class technology experience at an honest price point.