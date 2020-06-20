Yoga Is Technology For Self-Transformation

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: In a message to mark the International Day of Yoga, Jaggi Vasudev, Founder, Isha Foundation called on humanity to embrace Yoga, “the technology of self-transformation” and “become joyful, wonderful and impactful human beings in this world.” This year, however, with the global run of the COVID-19 pandemic, no programs with gatherings have been scheduled anywhere which usually happens with millions present. Instead, Isha has been releasing several videos online since the lockdown that offer simple yogic practices that are said to have a profound impact on the human system.

“Right now, a whole lot of studies are saying that during this moment of pandemic and post this pandemic situation, one of the biggest challenges will be the psychological crisis that human beings will face. Well, when a problem is thrown at us, we should not become a problem. This is very very important.” said Jaggi Vasudev.

He called on people to not only adopt the practices but to teach the practices to others around them as well. “I would like every one of you to experience this – not only experience this, be instruments of offering this to a large number of people.”

In the run-up to the International Day of Yoga, Isha is offering free webinars that include sessions on Yoga for Respiratory Health (Simha Kriya), Introduction to Inner Engineering and other guided meditations like Chit Shakti meditations and Isha Kriya.

“Whenever there is an external crisis in their lives whether on the personal sphere or in the society in the nation or in the world, most human beings create an emotional and a psychological crisis within themselves. When life around us goes into a crisis mode, it is most important that we as human beings function at our best – our physical self, our intellect, our emotional balance – everything should be at its best. Our innate wisdom must function now because now there is a crisis outside, you cannot afford to create a crisis within you,” he said asserting that Yoga offers the technology to achieve such stability.

Isha dedicated the International Day of Yoga in 2018 and 2019 to the Armed Forces. Jaggi Vasudev was invited to address the United Nations General Assembly on International Day of Yoga in 2016.