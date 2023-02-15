Yokohama India adds a newspecialized store to its growing network

Covai Post Network

Erode : Yokohama India announced that it has added a new store to its growing Yokohama Club Network (YCN) in Tamil Nadu. YCN is a specialized network based on Yokohama’s global philosophy to develop Point of Sales that provide a world-class tyre buying experience and this time the company has joined hands with leading tyre dealership SakthiMuruganTyres in Perundurai town Erode district , Tamil Nadu.

“The new addition to our existing YCN bode well for us strategically as it helps expand our reach across the country. Tamil Nadu is an important market for us and our partners here resonate with the brand identity of ‘Celebrating Motoring Lifestyle’. Through our specialized stores, we can’t wait to enhance the tyre buying experience of our customer’s inErode,” said Harinder Singh, Director Sales at Yokohama India.

Yokohama Tyresis known for its technologically advanced vastproduct range that suit the ever changing needs of the motorists. Speaking about the partnership with Yokohama Tyres, Sasi Kumar and DuraisamyBrindha of Sakthi Mohan Tyressaid, “Enhanced driving comfort is what my customers desire from tyres and Yokohama has consistently delivered on this promise. From the quality of tyres to warranty offers, the entire gamut exceeded our expectations. By being part of the YCN network, I look forward to sharing this with my end customers.”

YCN dealership stores are not just a regular tyre shop but a one-stop solution for all your tyre related needs and services like complete range of Yokohama Tyres, wheel balancing, wheel alignment etc. All these come with the latest tools and machinery and trained technicians.