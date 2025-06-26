“Your Duty. Do It, Now!” — Justice Seshasayee Inspires GRD Students

Covai Post Network

At the “Face to Face” interactive lecture series held at the GRD School of Commerce and International Business, Justice N. Seshasayee, Judicial Member of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), delivered an impactful session on the theme “Your Duty. Do It, Now!”

Addressing a full auditorium, he urged students to reflect on life’s purpose and embrace duty, discipline, and determination as tools for success. “Success is not luck, but a mindset shaped by responsibility and relentless effort,” he said.

Drawing from the Ramayana, he emphasized how even small contributions matter, adding that life thrives on cooperation. He highlighted Duty beyond deadlines,Discipline over motivation, Failure is not the end,Smart effort matters,Value every opportunity key lessons.

Justice Seshasayee also encouraged legal reasoning and lifelong learning. “Don’t wait for the perfect moment. Start now,” he concluded, leaving students with a renewed sense of responsibility and purpose.

The event was organised by Organized by:

Dr. K.K. Ramachandran, Vice Principal & Director, GRD School of Commerce and International Business,GRD Institute of Management.