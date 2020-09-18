Youth arrested for abetting a girl to die by suicide in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 22 year old youth was arrested Friday on charges of abetting a 12th standard girl student to commit suicide in Annur in the rural limits a few days ago.

According to police, Kokilavani, a Government School student had committed suicide by consuming poisonour cow dug powder on September 10.

Initially the parents suspected that the suicide was the result of them abusing her for always playing with mobile phone and not concentrating in studies.

However, during the course of investigation, police got clue that one Goutham, near her house has videographed while she was taking bath and threatened to circulate if she refused to sexually indulge with him.

Unable to bear the torture, the girl committed suicide, police said.

Goutham was arrested on charges abetting to commit suicide and lodged in the Central Jail here.