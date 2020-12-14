Youth held for sexual assault

Covai Post Network

A 22-year-old youth was booked by the All Women Police, Coimbatore East, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl after marrying her. While the youth is currently absconding, the parents were held on Saturday for arranging the marriage.

The man worked as a lathe operator at Palladam in Tiruppur and befriended the 17-year-old girl from Coimbatore who was studying at a private college in Sulur, according to the cops.

He allegedly took her to Tiruppur on October 9 and married her with the knowledge of his parents. The cops rescued the girl on Saturday, based on a complaint from the girl’s parents.

A case against the man under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and his parents, under the provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, were registered. While the parents were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday, a special team is on the lookout for the youth.