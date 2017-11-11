Youth seriously injured in Tiger attack near MTR

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

A 23-year-old youth was seriously injured when a tiger attacked him near his house in Naganpalli falling under the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris district.

According to Forest Department sources, the tiger pounced on Satish when he came out of his house at around 6.45 p.m.

Hearing his screams, his neighbours came out and managed to drive away the tiger by scaring it.

Satish, who was injured on his thighs, abdomen and backside, was immediately rushed to the Government Hospital in Gudalur, some 80 km from Udhagamandalam.