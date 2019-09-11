Columbia Pacific Communities Launches India’s First Senior Living Community Designed to International Standards

The Virtuoso Club and Serviced Residences by Columbia Pacific Communities is set to be launched in Bengaluru

This is Columbia Pacific Communites’ 10 th senior living community in the country

Positive ageing – a lifestyle that encourages residents to be physically strong, mentally alert, intellectually stimulated and socially engaged, is the guiding philosophy of Columbia Pacific Communities

The property is located in the city’s most desirable green area, at Budigere, off Old Madras Road

Columbia Pacific Communities, part of Seattle-based Columbia Pacific Group, today announced the launch of its first signature project in India. The Columbia Pacific Communities team, with the expertise of their principals in the United States of America, brings together over 40 years of rich experience in senior housing design, development and management. Integrating global best practices in senior living design and management, The Virtuoso Club and Serviced Residences is a first of its kind offering in India.

Senior Living Community Designed to International Standards

The 157 apartments and public spaces are designed to international standards and offer world-class amenities and facilities such as 24×7 healthcare, a club with a swimming pool, home style food, making sure that a resident’s every need is taken care of.

Columbia Pacific Communities plans to expand its presence in key metros in the next five years.

Commenting on the launch of the first property in India, Mohit Nirula, CEO, Columbia Pacific Communities, says, “We are pleased to announce the launch of our 10th senior living community in the country – The Virtuoso Club and Serviced Residences in Bangalore. A lot of thought and four decades of experience in senior living of Columbia Pacific Management has gone into making India's first senior living community designed to international standards.”



Residents of The Virtuoso Club and Serviced Residences, having fulfilled all their material responsibilities, will be able to leave their daily chores to us and use their time instead to embrace life, pursue passions and give back to society in more ways than ever before.

Commenting on the India launch for the group, Carsten Balanich, Lead – International Senior Housing Funds, says, “The senior population in India is expected to touch 173 million by 2026. There is an increasing need for wholesome support system that takes care of physical, emotional and mental wellbeing of seniors. With our deep expertise in developing senior housing across China, Canada and USA, we are confident of shaping the category in India.”

Columbia Pacific Communities has associated with veteran actor Zeenat Aman, for the launch of its first signature property.

With 40 years of rich global expertise in senior living, the company aims to reimagine senior living and senior care in India.

About Columbia Pacific Management

Columbia Pacific Management (CPM), based in Seattle, oversees an international healthcare business that develops and operates hospitals, clinics and senior housing in Asia. With locations in China, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia and Vietnam, CPM’s operating companies provide healthcare and senior care services in markets making up more than half the world’s population. All of these countries have rapidly aging populations, rising middle and upper-middle-class populations, an under-supply of quality healthcare and senior care facilities, and increasing rates of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cancer and cardiac diseases – creating an unprecedented demand for world-class healthcare services and senior housing.

The company’s affiliates include Columbia Asia, operating hospitals in India and Southeast Asia; Columbia Africa, which operates a clinic in Nairobi, Kenya; Columbia China, which is building a network of hospitals and clinics in China; Cascade Healthcare, a subsidiary of Columbia China that operates senior care facilities; and Remote Medical International, which provides medical services and supplies to challenging locations around the globe.

About Columbia Pacific Communities

Columbia Pacific Communities is India’s largest and most experienced senior living community operator with close to 1600 residential units under management in 5 cities and 9 locations across south India. As the pioneers in this category, it is committed to reimagine the concept of senior living in India and create world-class practices that exceed the expectations of its stakeholders. It is part of the Columbia Pacific group, one of the foremost developers of senior living communities and hospitals in the United States and South East Asia. Founded by Dan Baty, Columbia Pacific Group has more than 40 years of experience and expertise in designing, building and managing senior housing communities around the world. The team, with the expertise of our principals in the United States of America and our partners in India, brings together rich experience in senior housing design, development and management.