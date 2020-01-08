Covetrus Announces Changes to Senior Management Team

by businesswireindia.com

Covetrus™ (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, announced several changes to its senior management and regional leadership teams.

Effective January 7, 2020, Mike Ellis has been promoted to executive vice president and will add North America to his existing responsibilities as the leader of Europe. David Hinton has been promoted to executive vice president and will add global sourcing to his existing responsibilities as the leader of APAC & Emerging Markets. Georgia Wraight has been promoted to executive vice president and will continue to lead Covetrus’ Global Technology Solutions organization, which was formed in November 2019 following the combination of the company’s Global Software Services and Global Prescription Management business units. Matthew Leonard will transition into an advisory role and depart as the company’s global supply chain officer and executive vice president and president, North America.

In addition to these senior management team changes, the company is also introducing a new organizational framework in Europe that centralizes the larger regions into three geographic groupings – Northern Europe, Central Europe and Central Eastern Europe – to simplify operations to better meet the needs of customers and manufacturer partners.

Northern Europe , which includes the United Kingdom, Ireland and France, will be led by Jamie Tattersfield, vice president, Northern Europe. Jamie most recently served as the managing director of Covetrus United Kingdom and has had roles within the U.K. veterinary supplies business, including at legacy W. & J. Dunlop Ltd. (“Dunlops), for more than 30 years.

, which includes the United Kingdom, Ireland and France, will be led by Jamie Tattersfield, vice president, Northern Europe. Jamie most recently served as the managing director of Covetrus United Kingdom and has had roles within the U.K. veterinary supplies business, including at legacy W. & J. Dunlop Ltd. (“Dunlops), for more than 30 years. Central Europe , which includes Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands and Belgium, will be led by Thomas Friedl, vice president, Central Europe. Thomas most recently served as the managing director of Covetrus’ DACH region and has had a number of roles of increased responsibility in the animal health and medical device industries over the last 25 years.

, which includes Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands and Belgium, will be led by Thomas Friedl, vice president, Central Europe. Thomas most recently served as the managing director of Covetrus’ DACH region and has had a number of roles of increased responsibility in the animal health and medical device industries over the last 25 years. Central Eastern Europe, which includes Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania, will be led by Karolina Brodziak, vice president, Central Eastern Europe. Karolina most recently served as the managing director of Covetrus Poland and has had a number of roles within the company’s Polish distribution business of animal health products and services, including at Medivet, for approximately 20 years.



The vice president of each geographic grouping as well as the managing director of Covetrus’ Spain and Portugal business will report to Mike Ellis.

Covetrus is also announcing the hiring of Simon Hellams, effective February 12, 2020, to serve as vice president and managing director, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Simon has had a number of successful leadership positions over the last two decades in both the animal health and agribusiness sectors in the ANZ region, including for Ruralco Holdings, Boehringer Ingleheim and Merial. Simon will report to David Hinton.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We’re bringing together products, services and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine, with more than 5,500 employees, serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at covetrus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about our future financial and operating results including 2019 guidance, and other matters. We may, in some cases use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "likely," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of the future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks associated with our management transition; the ability to successfully integrate operations and employees; the ability to realize anticipated benefits and synergies of the transactions that created Covetrus; the potential impact of the consummation of the transactions on relationships, including with employees, customers and competitors; the ability to retain key personnel; the ability to achieve performance targets; changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; changes in our market; the impact of litigation; the impact of Brexit; and those additional risks and factors discussed, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 29, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and in our other SEC filings. Our forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management team and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005347/en/

Source: Businesswire