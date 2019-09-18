Cremica Launches an Exciting Range of Mayonnaise

Cremica the food product conglomerate unveiled new flavors of Mayonnaise. Known for its innovative offerings and commitment to quality Cremica unveiled an array of products, the company has come up with 7 new flavors of Mayonnaise in the foodservice category; Mount Fuji Japanese Mayo, Wild Spice, Mushroom Willow, Tomakhan Mayo, Creamy Basil Pesto, Pickle Tickle & Frontier Josh Mayo which are a perfect combination of both classic Indian and International flavors to meet the evolving taste of Indian customers.

Cremica – New Flavours of Mayonnaise

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Akshay Bector, Managing Director, Cremica said, “It is imperative for the Restaurant industry to focus on quality, supply chain and standardization of their offerings. Cremica's effort has always been towards introducing innovative product range that ranks high on taste and quality. We have a fairly good understanding of the evolving Indian palate. These new flavors if Mayonnaise will help niche category restaurants to redefine their offerings. Flavors like Creamy Basil pesto and Mount Fuji Japanese mayo would be perfect for Italian and Sushi Restaurants.”

Cremica has always been the front runner when it comes to innovation in taste. It will be pertinent to mention here that the brand has been pioneer in bringing the Vegetarian Mayonnaise in India. Cremica has evolved and expanded the product basket with the changing taste preferences of the consumers. This is one brand which has found the right balance between the desi Chakata and International flavors. As the most trusted brand of India, their products have become a ‘must have’ in every household.

About Cremica

Cremica is an iconic brand of India, registering a robust growth rate per annum. In the course of the past four decades, it has established itself as a food products conglomerate, leading the food processing business through its innovative range of products, its internationally certified production facilities, the consistency of its quality and its unmatched expertise in the industry.

Cremica is a leader in Mayonnaise and Sauce category in India and is known for its unique recipes and its state-of-the-art research and production standards.

Cremica, a name that has always spelt quality and great tasting food, is fast becoming a household name in India. It is also a preferred vendor to some of the largest food giants in India like McDonald’s, Domino' and Subway, consistently scoring high on international quality tests and taste parameters.