CSG Supports Telstra Connected Car Solutions Across Asia-Pacific

CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced it has expanded its relationship with Telstra, providing billing and provisioning capabilities for Telstra’s industry-leading suite of managed IoT connected solutions across Asia-Pacific.

Telstra has leveraged its advanced technology innovation and domain expertise in IoT connectivity for connected cars to develop an ecosystem for its customers in the car industry and support a transition for them to successfully navigate the future proliferation of autonomous vehicles.

To support Telstra’s efforts, CSG is building on its nearly 15+ year relationship with the company to provide both the provisioning and billing capabilities for its connected car solution suite. This will support the delivery of IoT-based connectivity to initially provide telemetry management that delivers meaningful information about the vehicle based on data collected from the vehicle’s sensors.

Telstra’s IoT connectivity management platform will provide the framework for the connected car, while CSG will integrate its Singleview and Mediation solutions into the platform to onboard, rate and provide billing to Telstra’s customers based on the services utilized. In addition, CSG will manage complex business reporting for Telstra’s partner ecosystem.

“Telstra has leveraged its investment and IoT footprint in its mobile network, the largest in Australia, to deliver an industry-leading suite of connected vehicle capabilities that helps position its customers for the driverless future,” said Ian Watterson, head of CSG’s Asia-Pacific business operations. “Having partnered with Telstra for more than 15 years, CSG has a firm understanding of their technologies and systems to provide them with a solution that will help drive an autonomous future across the Asia Pacific region.”

CSG’s billing and provisioning capabilities are part of the company’s portfolio of end-to-end revenue and customer management solutions, which includes a suite of IoT monetization capabilities that help customers launch IoT services, and build new offers that sell one device or one million. CSG’s ability to execute revenue management, digital services monetization and customer experience solutions for its customers has resulted in the company being named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSPs.

