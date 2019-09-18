Daon Announces John Sanders as President of Emerging Markets

by businesswireindia.com

Daon, a global leader in biometric identity technology, announced that John Sanders has joined the company’s leadership team as President of Emerging Markets. Sanders will lead worldwide efforts for market expansion of Daon’s industry-leading identity platform capabilities.

Over his 30-year career, Sanders has built a reputation as a driver of innovation and a trustworthy partner. He has been a key executive at three start-ups with a track record of success at working closely with customers, building sales revenue, and developing and deploying pioneering security technologies. As co-founder of Reveal Imaging Technologies, he was instrumental in growing the company from a start-up to an industry leader for security threat detection and screening solutions until its acquisition by SAIC.

Security has been Sanders’ primary focus and passion, and it led him to answer the call to public service. At the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), he held multiple positions including Chief Technology Officer for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). In this role, he was a key member of the team that established and implemented TSA PreCheck, the agency’s flagship transportation security program. This has resulted in hundreds of millions of passengers receiving expedited screening at U.S. airports. Sanders also served as Chief Operating Officer and Acting Commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), where he oversaw 60,000 employees, managed a budget of nearly $15 billion, and ensured the effective operations of CBP’s mission to protect national security while promoting economic prosperity.

“We are delighted to welcome John to Daon as President of Emerging Markets. John is an accomplished leader and brings a breadth of proven performance from the private sector and government,” said Tom Grissen, Daon’s CEO. “Daon is on the forefront of delivering identity solutions to the world’s most iconic brands, and John’s experience will complement the team as we continue to expand into new markets.”

“I believe Daon is well positioned to rapidly grow,” said Sanders. “The company has a strong team of people, inspired leadership, and proven technology that holds solutions for a wide range of markets, including those in which I have deep experience. Two of my fundamental goals are to find ways to simplify and improve the user experience, while keeping people and data safe. Working with Daon will give me ample opportunity to achieve both goals. I am excited to be part of this impressive team.”

Sanders has been appointed to Daon’s Board of Directors. He is a member of the Board of Trustees for Anderson University and has been a member of the Board of Directors for Evolv Technology (a rapidly growing start-up funded by Bill Gates and two of the world’s leading technology venture capital firms), OGSystems (a provider of innovative solutions to the U.S. Intelligence Community), and American Science and Engineering (a global provider of threat and contraband detection solutions for ports, borders, military, critical infrastructure, law enforcement, and aviation).

