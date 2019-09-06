Dell Technologies Collaborates With Pune Smart City’s Centre of Excellence to Innovate Smart Technology Solutions

by businesswireindia.com

Dell Technologies has signed on as the Technology Knowledge Partner for the Centre of Excellence being deployed by Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. (PSCDCL) with the purpose of utilizing latest technologies to fast track local innovations in resolving urban issues. The collaboration took place in the presence of Shri Kunal Kumar, IAS, Hon’ble Joint Secretary and Mission Director – Smart Cities Mission, MoHUA. Other dignitaries present included Mr. Pankaj Deshmukh, DCP Traffic – Pune, Professor Bhargava, IISc, and Mr. Kiran Deshpande, Co-Founder – Mojo Networks.The focus of this Centre is to foster local innovation, create a living laboratory to support experimentation for the Indian Smart Cities and innovate new digital city solutions/technologies, based on real life data. The data in the command and control center will be available to various start-ups, enterprise businesses etc. through India Urban Data Exchange which has been integrated with the Pune Smart City Command and Control Centre as part of a pilot initiative of Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India. Dell Technologies will play a key role in providing essential compute infrastructure support and be the technology knowledge partner to the innovation center.Set up at Pune Smart City, this center will serve as the base for fuelling applications of emerging technologies to leverage existing and new streams, to solve city issues. The partnership between the center and Dell Technologies will be to help establish the first live digital city laboratory being set in the country, and will have three different phases: Phase 1 – setting the vision; Phase 2 – supporting the living laboratory and Phase 3 – amplifying the learnings. The first phase will focus on sharing digital transformation global practices, curate workshop for senior officials of Pune Smart Cities and formalize the recommendations. The next two phases will focus on knowledge sessions, mentorship programs, technology solutions and showcase success stories.said, "Pune Smart City welcomes this strategic and one of its kind partnership with Dell Technologies and looks forward to extensive collaboration going ahead.""This is among the novel initiatives, where a smart city is proactively setting up an innovation center that focuses on security and localized inventions. We are glad to have an equally enthused partner in form of Dell Technologies to accelerate the concept of a living lab by leveraging data and video analytics for city level problem solving.", “Dell Technologies is proud to partner with Pune Smart City to encourage innovation and finding effective ways for managing urban issues. Digital Cities generate a lot of data every day – data that can be meaningfully leveraged to fast track local innovations and give way to localized solutions relevant to a cityscape. As Technology Partners for the Pune Centre of Excellence, we commit to exploring how technology can pave the way for human progress in its truest form.”Source: Businesswire