Dell Technologies in Partnership With NITI Aayog Launches Student Internship Program to Nurture Young Minds

by businesswireindia.com

Offer mentoring support

Create a test bed and collect customer feedback

Provide support to manufacture a fully functional market ready product

Patent their ideas/processes

Help them launch their product in the market

Dell Technologies initiated a Student Internship Program in partnership with NITI Aayog’ s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), as part of the ATL – Student Entrepreneurship Program. Dell hosted top teams of Atal Innovation Mission for a 2-week long internship program to mentor the students in areas such as technical support, product marketability, funding and incubation, patenting etc.Through this program, Dell volunteers will be working closely with the student innovators to:“Dell strives to drive change by harnessing the power of technology to create and inspire. Through this internship program, we envision to empower youth and continue to transform young innovators into entrepreneurs. We value our partnership with NITI Aayog and look forward to expanding our collaboration to drive innovation and learning among budding entrepreneurs,” saidDell Technologies’ employees have also been enrolled as ‘and have volunteered to nurture the innovative spirit among students. Dell volunteers from across the country have been engaged in helping students ideate, providing technical expertise to refine their prototypes and also enhance their presentation skills.said, “Since the launch of ATL – Student Entrepreneurship Program earlier this year, we have accelerated our pace towards our goal of embedding values of innovation, technology and entrepreneurship amongst young ATL innovators.” He further added, “The internship program by Dell Technologies will mould these innovators to become successful future entrepreneurs, and we are proud that Dell has been associated with AIM in the above initiatives.”Aimed towards nurturing India’s top ATL young innovators and introducing them to business, product development and entrepreneurship, Student Entrepreneurship Program is the flagship initiative launched by NITI Aayog’ s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) in partnership with Dell Technologies and Learning Links Foundation. Launched in January 2019, the 10-month Student Entrepreneurship Program is part of Dell Technologies’ social impact vision,, fulfilling its mission of making India’s youth – Future Ready.Source: Businesswire