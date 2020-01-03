Dell Technologies Launches New Era of PCs and Displays with 5G, AI and Premium Design for Work and Play

by businesswireindia.com

Productivity gets boost with Latitude 9510, the world's most intelligent 15-inch 5G-ready business PC with built-in AI

Thinner and smaller XPS 13 debuts its first-ever 4-sided InfinityEdge display for virtually borderless viewing experience

Dell’s top-of-the-range displays meet needs of wide variety of users

Get to work faster with ExpressResponse : Based on user preferences and machine learning with Intel ® Adaptix Technology, it launches frequently used applications faster, switches quickly between applications and improves overall application performance to boost productivity.

: Based on user preferences and machine learning with Intel Adaptix Technology, it launches frequently used applications faster, switches quickly between applications and improves overall application performance to boost productivity. Improve battery life utilization with ExpressCharge : AI and machine learning improves battery life utilization based on an employee’s battery charge patterns and typical power usage. When critically low on battery, the Latitude 9510 will subtly adjust settings to preserve resources, like dimming the screen. It will also choose the best charging policy, like ExpressCharge Boost, which provides up to a 35% charge in 20 minutes 8 to get running in a crunch.

: AI and machine learning improves battery life utilization based on an employee’s battery charge patterns and typical power usage. When critically low on battery, the Latitude 9510 will subtly adjust settings to preserve resources, like dimming the screen. It will also choose the best charging policy, like ExpressCharge Boost, which provides up to a 35% charge in 20 minutes to get running in a crunch. Log in simply and securely with ExpressSign-in : This senses a user’s presence, enabling faster log-in and enhanced security with Dell’s PC proximity sensor enabled by Intel ® Context Sensing Technology and Windows Hello.

: This senses a user’s presence, enabling faster log-in and enhanced security with Dell’s PC proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology and Windows Hello. Ditch the speakerphone with Intelligent Audio: The top-firing speakers, powerful amp and four noise-cancelling microphones provide life-like immersive collaboration, while Intelligent Audio allows users to hear and be heard better on conference calls, helping eliminate echoes and background noise, wherever they are.

The XPS 13 offers 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and long battery life for the travelers,

For binge-watchers, Dell Technologies

and easily find television shows and movies across more than 200 streaming services within one simple content guide;

Dell monitors have been No. 1 worldwide for the past six years13 meeting the varying needs of business users to gaming enthusiasts. Users can collaborate effectively with the new Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor that is digitizing yesterday’s whiteboard. The UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor allows users to view content from up to four connected PCs simultaneously14 to maximize productivity. The new UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor with VESA DisplayHDRTM 400 offers wide color coverage for accurate color reproduction.

.

​

XPS 13, starting at US $999.99, available in the U.S., Canada, Sweden, UK, Germany and France Jan. 7 and available globally in February.

XPS 13 Developer Edition, starting at US $1,199.99, available in the U.S., Canada and select European countries in February 17 .

. Dell Cinema Guide, available to download now on any Windows 10 PC for free via the Microsoft store.

Dell Mobile Connect with iOS data transfer and screen mirroring will be available to download for free from the Microsoft Store and come pre-installed on all Dell consumer systems this spring.

Latitude 9510, starting at US $1,799.00, available globally March 26.

Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor (C8621QT) available globally April 10. Pricing to be shared near availability date.

Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C (U4320Q), starting at US $1,049.99, available globally Jan. 30.

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor (U2720Q) , starting at US $709.99, available globally Jan 30.

starting at US $709.99, available globally Jan 30. Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521HF), starting at US $499.99, available globally March 11.

