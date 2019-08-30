Dell Technologies Partners With UNESCO to Organize Its Second PolicyHack for Teachers in Pune

by businesswireindia.com

Dell, as a part of its four-city PolicyHack series hosted the second interactive hackathon in Pune, where teachers shared insights on how they are adapting to technology enabled teaching module. Dell has partnered with UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP), to create a platform where teachers, school representatives and a cross-sectional group of education experts can hack solutions to enhance learning outcomes in the age of fast paced innovations.The PolicyHackwas conducted at two levels: over 90 schools pan-India shared their statements of purpose. Basis the evaluation parameters, top 10 shortlisted schools presented their ideas to the jury, which comprised of, Hon’ble Education Commissioner, Government of Maharashtra,Senior Consultant, UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development,, Senior Director, Center of Excellence, Dell Technologies and, Director and GM, Head Government Business, Dell Technologies.Dell Technologies plans to conduct two more PolicyHacks in other regions of the country in coming months, with an endeavour to foster and cultivate innovative ideas on how teachers can leverage technology for themselves and benefit their students. PolicyHackis a global forum of Public Policy discussions, curated under the umbrella of Realizing 2030 – where teachers take the center-stage in discussing how their profession has evolved in wake of the paradigm shift technology has created. PolicyHack provides a platform where teachers not only share the challenges they have faced, but also present recommendations, ideas and solutions on how to overcome these challenges.The objective of the PolicyHack is to enable an ecosystem-wide understanding of key problems that impact the learning journey of a teacher. The Pune hackathon for teachers was won bywho presented the most promising and innovative ideas and solutionsThe runners up teams are ‘and ‘said, “As a nation, we are progressing on the technology front and encouraging our teachers by fostering their ideas that will impact the journey of the students. In this era of digital technology, teachers need to gain knowledge to be at par and be able to impart it to the students. This initiative by Dell Technologies is giving a platform to teachers and school representatives to network with peer experts; and we are proud to be associated with Dell to take a step forward in this journey.”Speaking about the hackathon,said, “Policy and implementation, especially in an era when digital technology is becoming an intrinsic part of education to create new possibilities for students. Dell PolicyHackaims to address the disruptions, which are caused by the advent of evolving technology. The hackathon allows teachers and academicians to come together, understand the rationale behind the challenges, and work together towards developing solutions. At Dell, we are focused on transforming education, and our efforts with Atal Innovation Mission, EduVision and Dell Aarambh are testimony to that. We are truly thrilled to partner with UNESCO-MGIEP in bringing this PolicyHack for Teachers – and we hope it makes a difference.”Speaking on the partnership,said, “Earlier this year, Dell partnered with us to organize its first hackathon for teachers from over 20 schools to create a platform where teachers, school representatives and a cross-sectional group experts related to education can interact with each other. The larger aim is to steer away from the present assessment-obsessed competitive system to a structure that rewards collaboration, empathy and compassion for the social good and for nurturing students. Digital pedagogies can help educators develop content that is fun, engaging, interactive and immersive for the user, and reach out to a large pool of students. Both teachers and students need to work together for using technology to enhance problem solving by focusing on creative thinking”.Dell is committed to turning the winning proposal into a reality. The PolicyHack team with the winning proposal will work alongside Dell and the relevant stakeholders to further develop their policy solutions post the hackathon.Source: Businesswire