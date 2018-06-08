  • Download mobile app

08 Jun 2018, Edition - 1060, Friday

  • An Indian Air Force jet, a Jaguar aircraft crashed, on a routine training mission in Gujarat’s Jamnagar
  • Man’s body found in servant quarters of Rashtrapati Bhavan
  • Air Force Jaguar fighter Jet crashes in Jamnagar, crash due to malfunctioning on the runway, pilot of Aircraft ejected safely
  • EXCLUSIVE: Haryana govt’s bizarre diktat, Athletes to give 33% of earnings to the govt
  • Terrorists target forces in Handwara, Terrorists ambush Army patrol
  • After two BJP workers were killed, Babul Supriyo to meet kin of victims in Purulia, BJP demands CBI probe into death
Delta Installs Its Fine-Pitch LED Display Solutions at Bajaj Auto Ltd.

by businesswireindia.com

June 8, 2018

Business Wire India

Delta, a leading provider of video wall solutions, installed its advanced and latest fine pitch indoor LED Displays in the boardroom of one of India’s most eminent industrial houses, Bajaj Auto Ltd. at its Pune facility.

The LED display boasts a pixel pitch size of 1.5mm, well suited for conference rooms as it delivers unmatched visible clarity even at shorter viewing distances. The LED wall measures 3.04m (w) x 1.7m (h) sq. m. and is being used for the purpose of Video Conferencing, Presentations and others. The display solution, known for its exceptional clarity and unmatched visualization of content, is optimized for a wide range of indoor environments including highly lit spaces as well as light-controlled conference rooms.

Vibrant Fine pitch displays with best in Visualization Technology

Delta, with its extraordinary understanding of display solutions, assisted Bajaj Auto to transform its boardroom into a space that was not only impressive, extraordinary and functional, but with Next-Gen technology having vibrant colors and contrast.

“Delta delivered its modular solution that potentially eliminates the need for maintenance and serviceability with its advanced design and technology integration. The LED installed is as per our requirement and satisfaction,” commented officials at Bajaj Auto. 

The state-of-the-art easy to mount LED installed at Bajaj Auto Ltd. seamlessly blends with the design of the office and offers high-resolution powerful display, advanced configuration and improved accessibility for the needs of the boardroom environment. The Hi-tech LED Display delivers exceptional convenience and sets a new benchmark in technological evolution in corporate arena.

The fine pitch LEDs can be scaled to fit any wall size and design. With advantages including low power consumption, longevity, seamless integration, compactness, energy efficiency and ultra-high brightness, the new mainstream display technology is suitable for large auditoriums, cinemas, public display, hospitality and control room applications. The advanced features in Delta’s fine pitch series ensure brighter display with immaculate presentation of details, delivering high contrast, high refresh rate and fast response time making for a visually stunning experience.  Source: Businesswire

