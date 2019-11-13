Desi Melodies Collaborates with Likee to Promote Music Video Filhall

Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has collaborated with Desi Melodies to promote most-awaited music video Filhall. Composed by famous Punjabi lyricist Jaani and sung by leading singer B Praak, Filhall marks the debut of India's heartthrob Akshay Kumar and the sensational Nupur Sanon into the world of music albums. The song and its music video are focused on highlighting the sentiments of selfless love and commitment. Given the excitement around the launch, over 30 million hashtag views and 50 million impressions are expected and will make the in-app promotion a success.

Filhall – Desi Melodies collaborates with Likee

As the music video is set to be premiered on November 9, Desi Melodies will activate his official Likee account and share the glimpses of the music video on Likee. Besides, Punjabi singer B Praak will also collaborate with select influencers on Likee to shoot some entertaining videos. Likee users can also expect the availability of the newly launched song's file for video integration to make dynamic videos and impress friends.

This collaboration further substantiates Likee's commitment in providing valuable and entertaining content as per the taste of Indian youth. Likee's growing popularity is also drawing the focus of many brands and celebrities in India to promote themselves among millennial in the most effective way.

Likee is available in different Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi. Recently, Likee has also won the Guinness World Record for creating the 'Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India' during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign. The campaign saw more than 1 lac Indians participating to celebrate India's 73rd Independence Day.

About Likee

Likee (formerly LIKE Video) is a global short video creation platform with diverse contents where youngsters can create amazing and inspiring videos. Created by BIGO Technology Pte. Ltd, a developer of video editing, video broadcast and VoIP-related products used around the world. In the first quarter of 2019, the monthly average number of active users of Likee has exceeded 80 million.

Founded in Singapore in the year 2014, BIGO is one of the fastest-growing Internet companies worldwide. Focusing on technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, BIGO is one of the major companies globally in the field of development and publishing of apps. BIGO owns Bigo Live – a leading global live streaming app, Likee – a global short video creation platform, imo – a global video communication app, and other social apps.

