08 Nov 2019, Edition - 1578, Friday
Digit Insurance Named Asia's Best General Insurance Company of the Year

by businesswireindia.com

November 6, 2019

Business Wire India
  • Digit adds another feather to its cap by winning the title of “Asia's Best General Insurance Company of the Year” at the Asia Insurance Review Awards held in Singapore on 29th Oct.
  • The youngest company to win this award after starting operations just 2 years back
  • Asia Insurance Industry Awards are one of the most prestigious awards in the insurance industry running from last 22 years.
 
Digit Insurance, the fastest-growing general insurance company which is ‘making insurance simple’ in India, has been named the “General Insurance Company of the Year in Asia” at the prestigious Asia Insurance Industry Awards held in Singapore on 29th Oct 2019. The company has received this award for its efforts in making buying and claiming insurance products simple in India.

After starting operations just 2 years back, Digit Insurance is the youngest winner in this category. The Asia Insurance Industry Awards this year saw some 50 insurers, brokers, risk managers, service providers and industry leaders making it to the list of finalists out of more than 800 entries.

Mr Kamesh Goyal, Founder and Chairman, Digit Insurance, said, “We are deeply humbled that within 2 years of operations, we have received one of Asia's most prestigious awards for an insurance company. This award is a testimony that the mission of simplicity we are on, is indeed changing people's lives and revolutionizing the insurance industry. This win coincides with 2 years of our first policy sold. Today, we stand with the trust of 50 Lakh happy customers and that too with the industry's highest NPS score of 74%. It’s celebration time at Digit!”
 
The awards are a much sought-after recognition of excellence and peer group endorsement for insurance players and professionals in the market. They have been hosted annually since 1997.

In just 2 years of operations, Digit Insurance has gained 1% market share in India (as on September 2019). Digit insurance has also insured more than 50 Lakh customers and have settled more than 1 Lakh claims.
Source: Businesswire

