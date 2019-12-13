Dilli Dilwalon ki and Amchi Mumbai Celebrate the Start of US Cranberries Week

This December, US Cranberries is hosting its 2nd annual US Cranberries Week in Dili Dilwalo ki and Amchi Mumbai. To celebrate US Cranberries Week, the Cranberry Marketing Committee has partnered with three popular restaurant chains – Cafe Delhi Heights, Punjab Grill, and Tappas, and Smoke House Deli.

Cranberry Pecan & Brie Tarts



Each participating restaurant has crafted a special limited-edition cranberry menu with a wide range of options. From cranberry-infused drinks to main courses such as cranberry glazed grilled salmon, there is a cranberry dish that suites every palate. The restaurants have even created new, cranberry themed takes on traditional Indian recipes. Favorites such as ambarsari gobhi, cranberry kulcha, and banana and cranberry lassi are available during the US Cranberries Week celebrations.

Cranberry Bread French Toast with Whipped Mascarpone & Nuts



An attendee of US Cranberries Week said, “When I heard about US Cranberries Week, I knew I couldn’t miss out. I've always been curious about the combination of cranberries and Indian flavors because they are not that common in Indian households. The first time I had cranberries in an Indian dish was at US Cranberries Week and I loved it! I tried the Aloo Tikki with cranberry yogurt, gobhi with cranberry kulcha, and the cranberry glazed salmon. They were just phenomenal, and I loved the flavors. I will definitely try to replicate the recipes again in my kitchen. I can't wait to get my hands on some cranberries to start experimenting with them.”

The sweet flavor and versatility of cranberries has impressed everyone who has come out to US Cranberries Week, and over 85% have said that they plan to start incorporating cranberries into their cooking and everyday diets. Though, it’s not just the great taste and versatility of cranberries that have people excited. US Cranberries are rich in antioxidants, are free of saturated fat and cholesterol, and studies have shown that cranberries benefit stomach health. These wide-ranging health benefits have helped earn cranberries the title of 'superfruit'.

US Cranberries Week is being hosted at seven outlets in Delhi NCR and at five outlets in Mumbai. The special promotion is being held in Delhi from November 28 to December 12, and in Mumbai from December 5 to December 20. The participating outlets in Delhi are located in Janpath, Cyberhub, Sangam Courtyard, Mall of India, Good Earth Mall, DLF Promenade Mall, and Khan Market in Delhi. In Mumbai, the participating branches are located in BKC, Phoenix Market City, and Phoenix High Street.

If you can’t come to US Cranberry Week, but still want to try the amazing superfruit, you can purchase cranberries in India in most popular online and offline retail stores. Come try the sweet, versatile fruit today!

The Cranberry Marketing Committee (CMC) is focused on promoting the use and consumption of cranberries worldwide. The CMC was established through a Federal Marketing Order (in the US) in 1962 to ensure a stable, orderly supply of a good quality product. The Marketing Order has been amended several times since its inception to further the CMC's ability to expand market development projects in domestic and international markets. Currently, CMC conducts generic promotional activities in the United States, China, and India.

If you would like more information on US Cranberries and cranberry health benefits, please visit www.uscranberries.in, or www.cranberryinstitute.org.