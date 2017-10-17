Beware! Diwali crackers can drive your pets away

Diwali is all about sound and light. But growing concern for the environment has seen people slowly drift away from celebrations which make big noise and pollute the atmosphere.

And this concern is voiced by experts who say that the smell and noise of crackers can even drive pets away from the house. There is every chance that pets, allergic to such smell and noise, may get lost, says Ilona Otter, Clinical Director of Worldwide Veterinary Service in Ooty.

The stress caused as a result of bursting of crackers during Diwali makes many domestic animals, particularly dogs, hide in fear or run away from their owners, Ilona told The Covai Post.

Asked about how these animals react to sounds, she says they behave in unusual ways and they might hide or may not come to people when called. They might run around nervously.

Owners should take care of their pets by providing them with a calm place indoors where they are away from the sound of crackers. They should have their own familiar resting places and should feel safe and comfortable. People with pets at home should not burst crackers, she asserts.

“If your dog is known to reacting very strongly to crackers, keep them away from the sound and smell of these crackers. You can also consult your veterinarian in getting some calming medication for the pets,” she adds.

Even wild animals are very scared of cracker sounds. Smaller beings, like birds, can even get into a shock and die due to the loud noise of crackers. There is a possibility of animals getting lost from their family groups or herds as they tend to escape the scary sounds, Ilona warns.

Over the last 10 years, WVS – India Centre and Pasteur Institute, Coonoor, have made Nilgiris district completely free from rabies by conducting regular vaccination camps and checkups. The centre has administered anti-rabies vaccine to more than 30,000 dogs in the district.