Dr. B S Avasthi Founder and Director – Department of Pediatrics Surya Hospitals Awarded as the "Best Pediatrician" by MedScape India National Award 2019

Recognizing excellence in Healthcare since 2012, MedScape India National Awards 2019 conferred Dr. B S Avasthi, Founder and Director – Department of Pediatrics, Surya Hospitals as the “Best Pediatrician” for his outstanding contribution in the field of pediatrics.

Dr. B S Avasthi has been working in the field of Neonatology & Child Care for the last 3 decades. He has done pioneering work in the field of neonatology, pediatrics, allergy and immunology.

On receiving the award, Dr. B S Avasthi, Founder and Director – Department of Pediatrics, Surya Hospitals, expressed, "I am grateful for this honour from MedScape India National Awards 2019, which strengthens my dedication to bring the best practices in the field of pediatrics. I am grateful to my family, colleagues and friends who have supported me in my life journey. I dedicate this award to the resilience of the Indian Pediatrician Community, which continues to inspire me every day.”

Dr. B S Avasthi further said that these awards not only keep us inspired to perform improved outcomes by providing quality healthcare but also make diligent and responsible efforts in bringing advanced medical innovation.

With continued efforts by Dr. B S Avasthi, Surya Hospitals, he was awarded as No. 1 Pediatric & Obstetrics & Gynaecology Hospital in Western Region & Mumbai City by Times Health – All India Critical Care Hospital Ranking Survey 2019. Surya Hospitals was also conferred as the Best Pediatric & Gynaecology Hospital in India by ABP News Healthcare Awards.

Surya Hospitals have been a pioneer in offering modern healthcare services for Women & Children in India since 1985. Over the last three decades, Surya Hospitals has regularly embraced the latest advancements in medical science and introduced cutting-edge medical technology to offer ‘best-in-class’ clinical outcomes and patient experiences.

Patients have shown a relentless faith in our services and that has given us the confidence to grow from a modest 22 bedded pediatric nursing home in Mumbai more than three decades ago to a chain of multiple hospitals offering standardized care to women and children in the country. Surya Hospitals is further expanding its footprint and setting up facilities that will offer similar services to patients in Pune and Jaipur also. This makes Surya Hospitals one of the fastest-growing single specialty hospital chain in Asia.