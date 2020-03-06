Dr. Mukesh Batra Showcases the Wonderous Beauty of Western Australia and Donates Proceeds to Australian Bushfires With Magic Moments 2020

by businesswireindia.com

Dr Batra's Foundation unveiled the 15edition of photography exhibition Magic Moments with this year's theme being 'An Aussie Dream of Sunny Sands and the Offbeat Outback' on 3March, 2020 at the Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA. The annual charitable exhibition supported by The Tourism Board of Western Australia and Pan Pacific Hotel Perth, features a series of photographs by Dr. Mukesh Batra, Padma Shri (Homeopathy) and watercolour paintings by Lene Makwana – a Western Australian visual artist and graphic designer originally from Norway.Over the last 14 years, Dr. Mukesh Batra has turned his passion for photography into an avenue for philanthropy by donating the proceeds from the exhibition to the less privileged. As part of his philanthropic outreach, Dr. Mukesh Batra also invited children from lesser privileged backgrounds to visit the exhibition as an experiential visit during the week of the exhibition. While there, the children participated in a painting contest in association with Ishin, Faber-Castell and Fonterra Future Dairy where they were shown a photo of which they painted their own interpretation. This year, the proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to support the restoration ofFeaturing over 75 photographs handpicked by Dr. Mukesh Batra and 5 watercolour paintings by Lene Makwana, the exhibition showcased the picturesque beauty of Western Australia including and the region's unique flora and fauna, scenic coast and more. Their collaborative effort aims to not only encourage patrons to visit the region but also captures how people of different nations can work together to bring about a greater good.Commenting on the exhibition,said, "I was glad to discover and capture the hidden gem that is Western Australia and bring its beauty to the people of India. Being invited as a guest of the state is definitely a testament to my growth as a photographer and my passion for photography. I hope through this exhibition we are able to contribute to the recovery and rehabilitation of the bush fire affected areas."Commenting on her collaboration, artistsaid, "I am grateful to collaborate with the eminent homeopath and photographer Dr. Batra. As an abstract artist, it gave me an opportunity to explore landscape painting while maintaining my aesthetic and style.Commenting on the initiative, Hon Paul Papalia, CSC MLA, Minister for Tourism said, "From the ancient and other-worldly landscapes of the Pinnacles and fields of vibrant wildflowers in bloom, to the spect.acular views of our city from Kings Park, Dr. Batra has captured some of Western Australia's unique natural beauty and stunning scenery. These photographs are complemented beautifully by detailed patterns shown in Mrs. Makwana's artwork."