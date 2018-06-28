Dr. Nowhera Shaik Received Award by UAE Minister for Business Leadership Icon

by businesswireindia.com

Dr. Shaik received business leadership icon award and was honored by Indian Business Professionals Council, Dubai – the award was given by His Excellency Dr. Thani Ahmed A l Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change & Environment and other Senior dignitaries from Indian Consulate.

1. Extraordinaire – Powerful Women Achiever by NexBrands – Brand Vision Summit 2017-2018

2. Stardust Achievers Award 2017

3. Gulfood Award – Best New Comer Brand 2016

4. Woman of Integrity and Purpose Award 2016

5. Fastest Growing Indian Company Excellence Award 2013

For every hundred reasons, the world presented for women to sit behind without a dream, there came a thousand reasons as to why they must chase it. Dr. Nowhera Shaik, left no stones unturned whenever shean opportunity to contribute her bit to the progress of civilization. However, what is commendable is that it was she who created these opportunities that acted as the stepping ladder to the top-shelf of empowerment, humanity and the ever-changing corporate world. Over time, she expanded her horizons and built herself a forte in several different paths of life. She is a businesswoman to look up to, founder and CEO of Heera Group, The National President of the All India Mahila Empowerment Party, an entrepreneur and most importantly a selfless philanthropist, who wakes up every day with the vision of progressing in the world of civilisation & learning to make a difference in the life of another individual.Some of the awards and achievements of Dr. Nowhera Shaik:She also won the honorary award for ‘Best Transfer for Heera Gold Charted from UAE.’ Further, she grabbed the Antony Gold Bullion Company Limited U.K. award and the Tajir Gold Dust and Bar Ghana Limited award.She was the proud receiver of several awards that were an evident reflection of her expertise in the world of business and her undying passion to help the people in need. With the kind of integration of knowledge and hard work, she put across, the growth of the firm was obvious.Her selfless service to the society and her urge to ascend the ladders of corporate success and empowerment has led her to carve a path for several young women along with serving her own purpose.Source: Businesswire