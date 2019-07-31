Dr. P.C. Rayulu Felicitated by Defence Minister Mr. Rajnath Singh

An eminent philanthropist and acclaimed entrepreneur from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, Dr. P.C. Rayulu, was felicitated with the prestigious “Pride of the Nation” award by the Hon’ble Defence Minister of India, Mr. Rajnath Singh, at a special gala ceremony held at NCC Auditorium, Delhi recently on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Dr. P.C. Rayulu accepting award from Mr. Rajnath Singh

Dr. P.C. Rayulu is the Founder-Chairman of the PCR Group of companies with its headquarters in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Coming from a humble agricultural background and modest formal education, he is a self-made person and successful entrepreneur. He is also the Chairman & Managing Trustee of Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust.

Dr. P.C. Rayulu has been felicitated with various other prestigious awards in the past including Champions of Change National Award by the Hon’ble Vice-President of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu; the Life Time Achievement Award from Sri Konijeti Rosaiah, Former Chief Minister of combined AP and the Governor of Tamilnadu; The Nelson Mandela World Peace Award from HE Mr. Karicho Samuel, Minister Counsellor, Kenya High Commission; and the Swami Vivekananda National Award conferred by the Government of Karnataka and National Youth Awardees Federation.

Dr. P.C. Rayulu received his latest “Pride of the Nation” award from Hon’ble Defence Minister of India, Mr. Rajnath Singh, at a ceremony that was conducted in presence of several other prominent personalities including Mrs. Meenakshi Lekhi, MP – Delhi Cantt., Lt. Gen. (Dr.) DP Vats – PVSM, SM & VSM, Member of Rajya Sabha, Prof. Vijay Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Tripura University, Prof. M. Jagadish Kumar, Vice Chancellor, JNU, Shri Suresh Chavhanke, MD & Editor, Sudarshan News Channel, Gen. GD Bakshi, SM & VSM (Retd.) & Patron – Veterans India and Mr. BK Mishra, National President – Veterans India.

The “Pride of the Nation” award is considered to be one of the most prestigious awards in India. It is given to the people who have made notable contribution in various fields and made India proud. The entries for this award go through a stringent selection process by the jury and are supported by data and recommendations from various patrons.