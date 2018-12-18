Dream11 Becomes the Official Fantasy Game Partner of the Australian Big Bash League

by businesswireindia.com

Dream11, India’s Biggest Sports Game, today announced a three-year partnership agreement with KFC Big Bash League (BBL), the Australian domestic Twenty20 cricket competition. Dream11 will be the ‘Official Fantasy Game Partner’ of WBBL and BBL across 129 exciting matches until 2021. The international partnership kick-started with Women BBL matches.Through Dream11, cricket fans will get the unique opportunity to select their fantasy cricket teams for all the KFC BBL and WBBL matches. Cricket enthusiasts will be enjoying a highly engaging and immersive experience as they get closer to the real-life sporting action by making their fantasy teams on Dream11.Commenting on this unique partnership,said, “With over 800 million cricket fans and 50 million fantasy cricket users, India has become the largest fantasy sports market in the world. We are very excited to partner with BBL, one of the premier T20 cricket leagues in the world, and bring the authentic Australian cricket experience to our Indian fans. It will also give international cricket fans an opportunity to engage deeply with their favourite sport.”Commenting on this unique partnership,said, “At Cricket Australia, we always seek to partner with world leaders in technology, and Dream11 is the clear global leader in fantasy cricket. We look forward to working with them to deepen our fan’s connection with the game they love.”Source: Businesswire