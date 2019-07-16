Dubai to Organise Global Investment in Aviation Summit in January 2020

by businesswireindia.com

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of UAE has announced that the second edition of Global Investment in Aviation Summit (GIAS) 2020, themed ‘Enabling Global Aviation Growth through Fund Raising and Key Partnerships’ will be held in Dubai from January 27-29.

Over 200 investors and 1,200 delegates, besides selected government officials, aviation organisations, finance & insurance firms, aviation asset owners, aircraft operators & logistic service providers and legal consultants are expected to turn up at the event.

While disclosing the details of the summit Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, highlighted the UAE’s remarkable position in the international and regional aviation industry.

Al Suwaidi said, “The national agenda for 2021 aims for UAE to be the world first in the quality of the air transport infrastructure. Although we are facing some challenges, such as determining the airspace and congestion in the UAE, we achieved great strides in the aviation industry.”

He added: “The aviation industry is one of the cornerstones of the country's economic development.”

Registration is open on http://www.gias.ae/, and the website will have the latest updates on top policy makers, industry leaders and aviation experts who are attending the panel discussions and workshops.

Crucial projects and investment opportunities in the international civil aviation sector are expected to be unveiled at the event.

The summit would also reveal the best practices of the first aviation business incubator Intelak, which provides training programmes and workshops for trainees who want to learn the secrets and techniques of the aviation sector.

The first edition of GIAS has witnessed a participation of over 850 international delegates and 120 investors from 60 countries around the world, including United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, India, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Global Investment in Aviation Summit was launched in 2018 to establish a socioeconomic sustainable civil aviation system. Ministers, aviation experts, financiers and investors gather every year to deliver a reliable environment to boost the industry. GIAS has seen a participation of more than 850 international delegates and 120 investors from 60 countries, including Saudi Arabia, US, UK, India, Germany, France. For more details visit http://www.gias.ae/.

