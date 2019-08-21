DXC Technology and Google Cloud Announce Global Partnership to Drive Innovation for Enterprises at Scale

by businesswireindia.com

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud that will enable enterprise clients to modernize their mission-critical IT and integrate digital solutions on Google Cloud Platform.

With the strategic partnership, DXC is also launching a Google Cloud Platform Center of Excellence (COE) and a Google Cloud Artificial Intelligence (AI) COE to provide clients in key industries with secure, scalable and agile cloud-based digital platforms that leverage advanced data analytics capabilities.

The new collaboration will initially focus on joint solutions in industries such as insurance, oil and gas exploration, automotive, consumer products, retail, and banking and capital markets. Google Cloud now joins the DXC Partner Network as a strategic partner.

“Our new Google Cloud partnership will benefit clients looking to go to the next level in their digital transformation,” said Edward Ho, executive vice president and general manager, Offerings, DXC. “Google Cloud’s leading infrastructure, products and solutions — together with DXC’s deep industry expertise and leadership in AI and machine learning — will define new pathways for enterprises to access, manage and leverage data-intensive workloads on a global scale. The resulting insights will enable clients to provide more personalized, tailored digital solutions — while capitalizing on the capability, value and benefits of an open, collaborative and secure cloud.”

“We are excited to work with DXC to help organizations modernize their IT systems and to accelerate the adoption of Google Cloud solutions within DXC’s extensive customer base,” said Carolee Gearhart, vice president, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. “This partnership combines DXC’s trusted experience in IT management and modernization services with Google Cloud’s leading infrastructure and cloud capabilities, creating new pathways to the cloud for thousands of enterprise customers.”

About the partnership

DXC and Google Cloud will co-invest and collaborate on solution development, training, certification and marketing campaigns to sell and deliver Google Cloud Platform services. DXC’s digital offerings in Workplace and Mobility, Cloud and Platform Services, Analytics, Business Process Services, and Security will combine with products from Google Cloud Platform to create compelling new enterprise solutions. DXC will leverage its expertise in Google Cloud across its Digital Transformation and Innovation Centers, as well as its analytics labs.

The new DXC and Google Cloud strategic partnership will deliver the following capabilities at scale:

Application transformation and migration to Google Cloud Platform, such as the enablement of robust e-commerce engines.

Managed infrastructure and platform services, and resale of Google Cloud Platform, for clients that move to the platform.

Deep insights into clients’ workplace services environments, through Google Cloud machine learning and AI services, to enhance the workforce experience and provide a digital support foundation using predictive and proactive analytics for mobile device management.

The ability to leverage massive datasets for “mashups” that provide business insights and/or drive fine-tuned customer-targeting strategies from AI.

Expanded options for the delivery of managed SAP solutions worldwide on Google Cloud Platform for clients who run SAP.

Professionals, trained by Google, to implement and support Android applications.



For more information, visit dxc.technology/GoogleCloud.

