End 2019 With a Bang by Winning Big During RummyBaazi.com’s Cash Drive

RummyBaazi.com adds to year-end festivities with reward-filled Cash Drive

Players will earn points for every hand they play

Up to Rs. 10 LAC to be distributed during the promotion

RummyBaazi.com, the leading online gaming platform is all geared up to add some extra delight to the year-end with its super thrilling offers and rewards for deserving patrons. The trustworthy gaming company has launched a player-centric event called a Cash Drive valid throughout November and December, to provide players with an enhanced gaming experience. It is a unique activity that rewards players for their playing frequency, so rummy fans who love to play will be able to maximize their earnings during this time.The process of winning cash under the Cash Drive event is a fairly easy one. The more a player plays on RummyBaazi, the more they stand to win. Every time someone plays in a cash game, they generate some coins regardless of whether they win or lose. The coins can be collected through the month and will help them rank on leaderboards that feature daily, weekly and monthly prizes. Consequently, the more coins a player generates, the higher he or she can rank on the different leaderboards to win.The RummyBaazi Cash Drive is valid for different game variants such as Points, Deal & Pool on RummyBaazi. Players can compete in three different categories of stakes (Low, Mid & High) for a chance to win Real Cash bonuses up to INR 10L.Commenting on the launch of the Cash Drive,In addition to the Cash Drive, RummyBaazi.com also held its first-ever Gadget Depositor Free Entry Tournament. These Depositor Freerolls give you a free entry with a minimum deposit, that feature exciting smartphones and watches as winning prizes. Winner of the recent Gadget Depositor Freerolls, Pundalik Haldankar, won a OnePlus7T on the platform by depositing just Rs.70. Commenting on his win, Pundalik Haldankar said, “I love to play on RummyBaazi, not only because I am winning but also because RummyBaazi has wonderful playing facilities like tourneys, cash games, cash leaderboards etc. I rate RummyBaazi above all online rummy apps and wholly recommend it as the platform of choice for people looking to play online.”To celebrate the grand success of their first Gadget Depositor Free Entry Tournament, RummyBaazi will be hosting another one this Christmas. You can win a brand new OnePlus 7T by just depositing INR 70 or more with code 'SeventyPe7T' this festive season. To make the last month of the year more exciting RummyBaazi will also be running an Instant Real Cash Bonus code that will give you 30% bonus on your deposit. This Christmas, Santa goes digital!Source: Businesswire