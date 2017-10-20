Krishna’s Veera release date announced

Veera starring Krishna Kulasekaran, Karunakaran and Iswarya Menon in the lead roles, is set to release on the 10th of November. The other casts in the movie include, Thambi Ramaiah, Motta Rajendran and Radha Ravi, Yogi Babu, Naren and Sarandeep in significant roles.

Helmed by Raja Raman, the movie has Vignesh for cinematography, Leon James for music and T. S. Suresh for cuts. R. S. Infotainment Elred Kumar bankrolls the film and Vasan Movies and Orange creations take care of the distribution.