20 Oct 2017, Edition - 829, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
FLASH NEWS
  • Bus depot roof collapses in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu; 8 killed, 20 trapped. Rescue operation underway.
  • It is misleading the people & that is what we are protesting against: Binoj, BJP youth wing leader
  • Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram’s scathing attack on BJP; mocks the election commission
  • US needs Pakistan help on Taliban safe havens, says CIA chief
Entertainment

Krishna’s Veera release date announced

moviecrow.com
October 20, 2017

Veera starring Krishna Kulasekaran, Karunakaran and Iswarya Menon in the lead roles, is set to release on the 10th of November. The other casts in the movie include, Thambi Ramaiah, Motta Rajendran and Radha Ravi, Yogi Babu, Naren and Sarandeep in significant roles.

Helmed by Raja Raman, the movie has Vignesh for cinematography, Leon James for music and T. S. Suresh for cuts. R. S. Infotainment Elred Kumar bankrolls the film and Vasan Movies and Orange creations take care of the distribution.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Behind the Madras Observatory lie the imperialist designs of the East India Company
October 14, 2017

For the British, astronomy held the key to ‘the sovereignty of a rich and extensive empire’. The Madras Observatory offers little to the visitor’s eye. Stone slabs and bro...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Have you lost the will to have sex? You aren’t the only one
October 13, 2017

Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Drumstick
October 20, 2017

Drum stick or horseradish tree is a tall slender plant grown for it greens, flowers and nutritious pods. It is a very commonly used vegetable in Indian household. The leaves are th...

Read More