Krishna’s Veera release date announced

Veera starring Krishna Kulasekaran, Karunakaran and Iswarya Menon in the lead roles, is set to release on the 10th of November. The other casts in the movie include, Thambi Ramaiah, Motta Rajendran and Radha Ravi, Yogi Babu, Naren and Sarandeep in significant roles.
Helmed by Raja Raman, the movie has Vignesh for cinematography, Leon James for music and T. S. Suresh for cuts. R. S. Infotainment Elred Kumar bankrolls the film and Vasan Movies and Orange creations take care of the distribution.
For the British, astronomy held the key to ‘the sovereignty of a rich and extensive empire’. The Madras Observatory offers little to the visitor’s eye. Stone slabs and bro...Read More
Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...Read More
Drum stick or horseradish tree is a tall slender plant grown for it greens, flowers and nutritious pods. It is a very commonly used vegetable in Indian household. The leaves are th...Read More