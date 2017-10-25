Mersal Storm Refuses To Subside

Vijay’s Mersal continues to mint money from all quarters across the globe which includes the USA. As reported earlier, Mersal is now the 4th highest grossing Tamil film in America and it only behind Kabali, Enthiran and Lingaa.
Unlike other Tamil films, Mersal continues to hold firm in the USA even in its second week. ATMUS, the distributor, updated the same via Twitter, “Blockbuster #Mersal to continue in 100+ locs, it’s telugu #Adirindhi hitting 41 locs across Usa from Friday 10/27! Theater list tomorrow!”
