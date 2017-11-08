SIDDHARTH, JAI AND IS KARTHI NEXT?

by behindwoods.com

Thanveer

Manimaran, one of the former associates of director Vetri Maaran, made his directorial debut with Udhayam NH4 which had actors Siddharth and Ashritha Reddy in the lead roles. The movie which was critically acclaimed was penned by Vetri Maaran.After his first movie, Manimaran announced his next movie titled Pugazh starring Jai and Surabhi in the lead roles. While Pugazh is set for release on March 18th, news that the director might just be having his next script in hand has reached us that is said to be tailor made for Karthi.

It is being talked about that the new script revolves around a Namakkal based businessman who is into the poultry business. We hear that the director feels that Karthi fits the role perfectly for his new script. We will have more updates soon!