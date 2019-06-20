Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ Recognizes Wipro as a Leader in 2019 Healthcare Payer Digital Services

by businesswireindia.com

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been cited as a leader in Everest Group's Healthcare Payer Digital Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment and Service Provider Landscape – 2019.The report evaluated the digital services capabilities of 20 service providers and mapped them on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ basis several vision and capability, and market impact-related parameters. Wipro was positioned as a leader for delivering transformative engagements by leveraging next-generation technologies, fostering innovation, and enhancing value-based care in the healthcare segment.Everest Group recognised Wipro as a leader in terms of its vision and strategy, innovation and investments in the Payer Digital Services space, and for leading technology adoption in the market. Wipro's strategic acquisitions, the company's creative 'as-a-service' client engagement constructs and its use of automation, cognitive capabilities, and analytics for driving superior user experience, competitive advantage and efficiency for payers have been commended in the report."There is a perfect storm building towards digital transformation and smart patient experiences in healthcare. Regulators, payers, and the supply ecosystem are now converging on a path to accelerated innovation," said"Wipro's work with clients in the last few years has helped augment its credentials as an execution and innovation partner in this space."said, "The healthcare payer industry is at a point of inflection given the innovation that is underway in this space. At Wipro, we bring together capabilities in healthcare strategic consulting, member experience design and engineering transformation to help our clients differentiate in a disruptive and competitive environment. Our rating as a leader in Everest Group's Healthcare Payer Digital Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment and Service Provider Landscape – 2019 underlines the success of our strategy for this unique segment."