EvoWood Wins Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019 for EvoLlae

EvoWood, a wood engineering company has won the globally renowned Red Dot award in the Product Design 2019 category. EvoWood won this coveted award for EvoLlae, 3.5 mm thick solid wood sheets, which was adjudged the winner for its outstanding design by the prestigious jury of Red Dot.

EvoWood is the first brand globally to introduce unique 3.5 mm-thick solid wood sheets, known as EvoLlae. These sheets are a blend of aesthetics & versatility and come in various designs and different species of wood. EvoLlae sheet itself is a solution for all types of manifold interiors and spaces and can be used in applications for wall panelling, ceilings, floorings, cabinetry, doors, door frames, steps, table tops and more.

“I would like to congratulate the laureates sincerely on their wonderful success. The fact that their products were able to satisfy the strict criteria of the jury bears testimony to their award-winning design quality. The laureates are thus setting key trends in the design industry and are showing where future directions may lead,” said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, Founder and CEO of Red Dot, in reference to the winners.

The Red Dot Award: Product Design is one of the world’s largest design competitions. In 2019, designers and manufacturers from 55 countries entered more than 5,500 products in the competition. The international jury comprises experienced experts from different disciplines and has been convening for more than 60 years in order to select the year’s best designs. During an adjudication process that spans several days, they try out the products, discuss them and ultimately reach a well-founded decision regarding the design quality of the entries. True to the motto “In search of good design and innovation”, their assessment focuses on criteria such as the level of innovation, functionality, formal quality, longevity and ergonomics.

“Red Dot award comes as a validation of our inherent belief in wood as a prime and versatile medium to elevate and enhance our surroundings. EvoLlae is going to help the industry in execution of this endeavour in the most efficient and environment friendly manner,” said Founder and CEO, Atul Marwah.

About EvoWood

EvoWood is a wood engineering brand that provides versatile solution for manifold interior and structural applications in homes, offices, hotels etc. The brand aims to simplify woodworking and provide unprecedented solutions and applications to the industry. EvoWood comes with a rich legacy of more than a century in the lumber and manufacturing vertical. The brand is the first ever entity that has introduced unique 3.5 mm thick solid wood sheets in the world.

For further information, please visit: www.evowood.com

About Red Dot Design Award

In order to appraise the wide scope of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award is broken down into the three distinct disciplines: the Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & amp; Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. With more than 18,000 submissions, the Red Dot Award is one of the largest design competitions in the world. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. The name and brand of the award were developed in the 1990s by Red Dot CEO, Professor Dr. Peter Zec. Since then, the sought-after Red Dot is the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. The winners are presented in yearbooks, museums and online.

For further information, please visit: www.red-dot.org