ExaGrid Reports Record Bookings and Revenue for Q2 2019

ExaGrid®, a leading provider of intelligent hyperconverged storage for backup with data deduplication, today announced record bookings and revenue for the quarter’s end in June 2019. ExaGrid posted the best quarter in its history and is on path to post another record bookings and revenue year.

“This was our best bookings and revenue quarter in the history of the company,” said Bill Andrews, CEO and President of ExaGrid. “We had a record number of six-and-seven-figure new customer deals in the quarter, which is a trend that continues to build as we gain momentum in large organizations globally.”

In addition to record Q2 bookings and revenue, ExaGrid achieved the following:

ExaGrid is expanding support in Chile, Switzerland, India, Indonesia and other countries. ExaGrid has sales staff all over the world including Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Dubai, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and many others.

ExaGrid has built upon its strong strategic alliance partner relationships with Veeam Software, HYCU and Zerto. The expanded relationship with HYCU allows for further penetration into organizations deploying Nutanix with ESXi and AHV.

Enhanced functionality allowing Commvault deduplication to remain turned on so that appliances behind can further deduplicate Commvault data by an additional 3X, which greatly reduces storage costs. ExaGrid is gaining momentum with Commvault customers.

Voted Storage Magazine’s “Enterprise Backup Hardware Product of the Year” at its annual awards ceremony Storries XVI.

As the market matures, organizations realize the performance degradation that data deduplication can have on backup unless a solution is intentionally architected to prevent any such impact. All deduplication solutions reduce storage and WAN bandwidth to a degree, but only ExaGrid solves the three inherent compute problems to achieve faster backups, restores, and VM boots by leveraging its unique Landing Zone, Adaptive Deduplication, and scale-out architecture.

“First-generation deduplication solutions can be cost prohibitive for backup storage and are slow for backups, restores, and VM boots, which is why over 80% of ExaGrid’s newly-acquired customers are replacing Dell EMC Data Domain, HPE StoreOnce, and the Veritas NetBackup 5200/5300 series of appliances. We are replacing low cost primary storage disk behind Commvault, as ExaGrid is far less expensive than Cisco 3260, NTAP eSeries, HPE Nimble, Dell, etc. when customers require longer term retention,” Andrews said.

All backup storage vendors reduce storage and bandwidth to varying degrees, but most provide slow ingest rates due to deduplication being performed ‘inline.’ Additionally, other solutions only store deduplicated data, which causes restore speeds and VM boots to be very slow. ExaGrid’s ingest rate is 6X faster than its closest competitor. Unlike the first-generation vendors that only add capacity as data grows, ExaGrid appliances add compute with capacity, ensuring that the backup window remains fixed in length. Only ExaGrid uses a scale-out architecture with a unique loading zone, which holistically addresses all of the scalability and performance challenges of backup storage.

ExaGrid’s turnkey disk-based backup system combines enterprise storage with zone-level data deduplication, delivering a disk-based solution that is far more cost effective than low cost disk. Unlike first-generation inline/scale-up deduplication solutions that were either built into a backup application media server or into a dedicated storage appliance, ExaGrid delivers the backup industry’s only true landing zone and scale-out architecture with data deduplication. Utilizing ExaGrid’s landing zone with adaptive deduplication, typically halves the cost of the first-generation large brand solutions and is 3X the backup performance and 20X the restore/VM boot performance. By using a scale-out architecture, ExaGrid is the only solution that keeps the backup window fixed in length as data grows and eliminates both forklift upgrades and forced product obsolescence.

ExaGrid’s published customer success stories and enterprise stories number over 360, more than all other vendors in the space combined. These stories demonstrate how satisfied customers are with ExaGrid’s unique architectural approach, differentiated product, and unrivaled customer support. Customers consistently state that not only is the product best-in-class, but ‘it just works.’

ExaGrid provides intelligent hyperconverged storage for backup with data deduplication, a unique landing zone, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s landing zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. Its scale-out architecture includes full appliances in a scale-out system and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades. Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and why they now spend significantly less time on backup in our customer success stories.

