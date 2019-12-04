Excel Dryer Again Sets a New Standard: XLERATOR Hand Dryer Models Now Offered With 50% Longer Life and Industry-leading 7-Year Warranty

by businesswireindia.com

To Excel Dryer, leading is nothing new. After all, their signature product, the XLERATOR® Hand Dryer, created the high-speed, energy-efficient product category, and set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. Excel Dryer has again set a new industry standard, this time, by offering an improved product with 50% longer life and an industry-leading 7-year warranty, without increasing the list price.

XLERATOR hand dryer models now offered with 50% longer life and industry-leading 7-year warranty; Improvements come without an increase in price (Photo: Business Wire)

Effective December 1, 2019, all XLERATOR® and XLERATOReco® Hand Dryers are warrantied for seven years; this covers all parts, and most importantly, the motor. Many other hand dryers on the market offer a lesser, more restrictive warranty, typically 1–5 years. William Gagnon, vice president of marketing and sales at Excel Dryer recommends buyers thoroughly review the warranty of any dryer they are considering purchasing.

He cautions, “Though some manufacturers offer longer warranties, a review of the fine print shows that motors are typically only covered for three years and sensors are only covered for one. Both of these parts are crucial to hand dryer functionality and are covered for a full seven years by Excel Dryer.”

Recently, other well-known hand dryer manufacturers increased the list price of their products, without making any substantive improvements to product or warranties. Excel Dryer’s price list, on the other hand, is remaining the same despite the manufacturer’s notable product improvement and extended warranty.

With XLERATOR’s extended product life and unrivaled warranty, the best just got better. “We pride ourselves on manufacturing a dependable product our customers can rely on,” expressed Gagnon. “We are always looking for ways to improve our products and deliver more value to our customers. And with our latest product improvement, we’ve done just that.”

For more information about Excel Dryer and its improved XLERATOR Hand Dryers, visit Excel’s website.

About Excel Dryer, Inc.

Excel Dryer has been manufacturing the finest American-made hand dryers for more than 50 years. The family-owned and -operated company revolutionized the industry with the invention of the patented XLERATOR® Hand Dryer that created the high-speed, energy-efficient hand dryer category and set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. Excel Dryer continues to lead the industry with its expanded and enhanced product line featuring adjustable sound, speed and heat controls. Combined with the most options and complete line of accessories, the best hand drying solution can be designed for any restroom environment. Excel Dryer prides itself on offering the best customer service and making sustainable products people can depend on. Available for distribution worldwide, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives who call on more than 5,000 distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.

