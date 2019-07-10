Exclusive Program for Global Women Engineers Reveals Interesting Insights on the Aspirations and Capabilities of Female Engineering Students

Business Wire India
- TalentSprint analysed 7276 applicants received from women engineering students
- Applicants from 29 Indian States and Union Territories, attending 664 colleges and 83 universities
- First cohort of hundred select students are now in the TalentSprint WE Program supported by Google
TalentSprint has released an insights report titled “Aspiration for a Global Tech Career among Young Women Engineers”
. The data and analysis is based on the company’s Women Engineers (WE) program, which recently received 7276 applications from female engineering students attending 664 colleges and 83 universities, across 29 Indian States and Union Territories. An elaborate multistage selection process was then used to filter this large pool of applicants and invite 100 top applicants to the first cohort of the WE program.
Applications for the WE program were received from North, South, East, and West India. It received an equal response from urban (cities) and non-urban (towns and villages) areas. It is observed that the aspiration for a global tech career among young women has no correlation with the educational backgrounds of their parents. It is noteworthy that a vast majority of applicants come from modest family income backgrounds. Most applications were received from Telangana, AP, West Bengal, Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.
Dr. Santanu Paul, Co-founder and CEO at TalentSprint, said: “Poor gender diversity among top-tier technical talent is a widely acknowledged big problem among leading companies, and it is the primary driver for the WE program. The analysis of WE applicants, as documented in the insights report, reveals there are many highly motivated women engineering students with great potential with no access to the right career tools in their immediate environment. WE is a merit-driven socioeconomic inclusion program to spot such women students from non-elite institutions and non-privileged backgrounds, give them exceptional training and professional access, and hopefully catapult them into the high end of global tech for the benefit of all.”
The TalentSprint WE Program is supported by Google and will prepare 600 women engineers for global high tech careers over the next three years. The full insights report can be downloaded from: https://talentsprintwe.com/insights-report
Summary of Insights
- 50% of applicants are from cities, 28% from towns, and 22% from villages
- 33% of applicants are first generation graduates in their families
- 83% of applicants are from families with incomes less than 6L per year
- 47% of applicants are motivated self-learners, but lack awareness of global tech trends
- 50% of test takers passed the Quantitative and Logical Reasoning Assessment
- 34% of test takers passed the Writing Skills Assessment
- 40% of test takers passed the challenging Code Reading Assessment
- 31% of test takers passed the advanced Qualitative Skills Assessment
- 20% of test takers were able to successfully pass all the Assessments
- In effect, even among high aspirants, 1 in 5 may make it to a top-tier global tech career
