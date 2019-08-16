Fisixworld is Changing the Future of Gadget Repair Industry

Fisixworld has brought a revolution in the gadget repair industry that caters to the needs of almost all strata of the society. It offers complete repair services for mobile, laptop and tablet. Among a ton of other companies that are presently offering gadget repair services, Fisixworld has already established itself as a big brand in a short period of time.

Fisixworld

So what makes Fisixworld stand ahead of others

Well, when anyone will choose Fisixworld to fix their device. They will ensure that the device will be fixed as good as new. The company ambitions a future where mobile phones, laptops and tablets are going to get a long life and not get replaced at the slightest or the biggest of glitches. This can only be made possible when every individual gets a quick and convenient service. That is what Fisixworld does for everybody out there.

With Fisixworld, no need to waste your time and effort in physically hunting for a repair shop. Neither wait for your device to get repaired, keeping your important tasks on hold for as long as a week. Fisixworld believes in the motto that “Happy customers are loyal customers”.

The company assures a free pick-up and drop service, so that your device can get repaired without leaving the comfort of your home. It has a team of expert and highly experienced engineers that dedicatedly work on the diagnosis and repair of your gadget. It has a world-class inventory management system, through which, it actively manages and keeps a check on the availability of spare parts. So that customers never need to waste their time waiting for the availability of inventory. Finally, once the device is repaired, your product will be delivered within 24 hours after which you can make the payment. To keep the challenges at bay, they assures to use only genuine parts utilized in a product repair and gives a 6-month warranty too.

Data is extremely precious to all it ensures complete data privacy by offering guaranteed data security. Owing to its genuine services extended with utmost dedication and customer convenience, it has already served more than 50,000 customers worldwide. The company is presently capable of repairing 550+ device models and plans to open 200+ stores PAN India in the coming months.