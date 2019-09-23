FLIR Introduces M300 Series Marine Cameras

by businesswireindia.com

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) today announced the FLIR M300 Series, a new generation of maritime thermal cameras delivering advanced awareness-enhancing technologies, safer navigation, and seamless integration with onboard boat systems. FLIR M300 Series cameras are designed for the most demanding professional mariners and first responders who operate in the harshest marine environments.

The successor to FLIR’s industry-leading M-Series of maritime cameras, the next generation M300 Series consists of five models featuring rugged and robust new pan and tilt housings – four models with the FLIR Boson™ resolution thermal camera cores, plus a visible-only, high-definition (HD) model. The series is highlighted by two dual sensor models, the M364C and M364C LR, which offer mariners greater awareness via FLIR’s patented Color Thermal Vision™ (CTV) technology. This proprietary multispectral imaging technology for the FLIR M300 Series and FLIR’s Raymarine Axiom® line of navigation displays blends thermal and high-definition visible color video for enhanced identification of buoys, vessels, and other targets at night.

The M300 Series integrates with the latest-generation marine navigation displays, including FLIR’s award-winning Raymarine Axiom family of multifunction displays.

“Our FLIR M300 Series cameras employ advanced sensing and imaging technologies so first responders, commercial mariners, and recreational boaters can navigate safer in limited visibility,” said Travis Merrill, President of the Commercial Business Unit at FLIR. “These professional-grade marine cameras offer industry-leading performance and deep integration with Raymarine Axiom navigation displays to bring mariners a new level of situational awareness.”

The FLIR M300 Series range from $6,495 to $29,495 USD and are available now through FLIR’s network of maritime dealers and retailers. For more information about the FLIR M300 Series, visit http://www.flir.com/m300-series.

