FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual

by businesswireindia.com

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced that DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging, will integrate the FLIR Lepton® micro thermal imaging camera within its DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual drone. This fully integrated, compact, gimbal-stabilized system will expand the close-range capabilities of commercial pilots, helping them to work better, safer and quicker with side-by-side thermal imaging and visible imagery.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005166/en/



The DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual with Thermal by FLIR will help bring thermal imaging capabilities to more first responders, industrial operators, and law enforcement personnel (Photo: Business Wire)

The Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual furthers the collaboration between FLIR and DJI, representing the next iteration of the ‘Thermal by FLIR’ partner program created to fuel thermal innovation while enabling partners to leverage the leadership, quality and innovation from FLIR. Earlier this year, FLIR and DJI collaborated on the DJI Zenmuse XT2 side-by-side visible and thermal camera payload attachment.

Like the Zenmuse XT2, the purpose-build Lepton for Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual pairs the FLIR thermal camera with a visible camera along with FLIR’s patented MSX® technology, or multispectral dynamic imaging, that embosses high-fidelity, visible-light details onto the thermal imagery to enhance image quality and perspective.

“By integrating our Lepton thermal sensor within the DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual, we are helping bring thermal imaging capabilities to more first responders, industrial operators, and law enforcement personnel who increasingly rely on drone technology to save lives and livelihoods,” said Jim Cannon, President and CEO of FLIR. “Thanks to the Lepton thermal sensor’s small size, weight and cost, it has proven to be a transformational technology that brings the superpower of thermal to more of the world than ever before.”

“The addition of thermal imaging capabilities provided through the Thermal by FLIR Program enables DJI to create dynamic airframes that can fly in a variety of conditions, including at night and in fog and smoke,” said Roger Luo, President at DJI. “With the Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual, we can offer more commercial drone pilots the additional value of side-by-side thermal and visible imagery in a highly portable drone, enabling more commercial drone operations from utility inspections to emergency response.”

DJI is one of multiple collaborators involved within the Thermal by FLIR program, created to support original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and product innovators interested in using FLIR thermal imaging sensors to deliver the benefits of the world’s sixth sense. The program ensures that OEMs and entrepreneurs can carry the Thermal by FLIR brand and receive additional product development and marketing support from FLIR to build and market their respective products. Thermal by FLIR partners include Cat Phones, Casio, and Panasonic.

The Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual will be displayed at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 in Las Vegas January 8 – 11 in the FLIR Booth (#31166). To learn how device manufacturers can integrate FLIR sensors into their products or technology, visit www.flir.com/thermalbyflir. For more information on all the new features and capabilities of the Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual, please visit www.dji.com/mavic-2-enterprise.

About FLIR Systems

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, FLIR Systems is a world-leading maker of sensor systems that enhance perception and heighten awareness, helping to save lives, improve productivity, and protect the environment. Through its nearly 3,500 employees, FLIR's vision is to be "The World's Sixth Sense" by leveraging thermal imaging and adjacent technologies to provide innovative, intelligent solutions for security and surveillance, environmental and condition monitoring, outdoor recreation, machine vision, navigation, and advanced threat detection. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005166/en/

Source: Businesswire