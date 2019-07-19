Fluke Corporation Acquires Industrial Reliability Leader PRÜFTECHNIK

by businesswireindia.com

Fluke Corp., the global leader in test and measurement instruments, has acquired Ismaning, Germany-based PRÜFTECHNIK, a market leader in precision laser shaft alignment, condition monitoring, and non-destructive testing.

“Fluke’s acquisition of PRÜFTECHNIK reflects the growing importance our customers place on reliability systems to keep their equipment in optimum operating condition,” said Marc Tremblay, president of Fluke Corporation. “This business will help us usher in the next generation of solutions for our industrial customers.”

Fluke Corporation

For information on Fluke tools and applications, or to find the location of your nearest distributor, contact Fluke Corporation, P.O. Box 9090, Everett, WA USA 98206, call (800) 44-FLUKE (800-443-5853), fax (425) 446-5116, e-mail [email protected] or visit the Fluke Web site at http://www.fluke.com.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

About PRÜFTECHNIK

PRÜFTECHNIK is a worldwide provider of maintenance technology with a wide product, service, and training program tailored to the needs of maintenance experts in the areas of shaft alignment, vibration analysis, condition monitoring and destruction-free testing. Many manufacturing companies worldwide trust our solutions for reliable and condition-based maintenance of rotating machines.

Fluke is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190719005046/en/

Source: Businesswire