  • Download mobile app
19 Jul 2019, Edition - 1466, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Union Minister Rajnath singh will visit Jammu & Kashmir tomorrow to review the security situation in the state.
  • BSP Chief Mayawati addresses media after I-T raids on kin.
  • Home Minister Amit Shah is meeting PM Narendra Modi in the Parliament.
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Fluke Corporation Acquires Industrial Reliability Leader PRÜFTECHNIK

by businesswireindia.com

July 19, 2019

Business Wire India

Fluke Corp., the global leader in test and measurement instruments, has acquired Ismaning, Germany-based PRÜFTECHNIK, a market leader in precision laser shaft alignment, condition monitoring, and non-destructive testing.

 

“Fluke’s acquisition of PRÜFTECHNIK reflects the growing importance our customers place on reliability systems to keep their equipment in optimum operating condition,” said Marc Tremblay, president of Fluke Corporation. “This business will help us usher in the next generation of solutions for our industrial customers.”

 

Fluke Corporation

 

For information on Fluke tools and applications, or to find the location of your nearest distributor, contact Fluke Corporation, P.O. Box 9090, Everett, WA USA 98206, call (800) 44-FLUKE (800-443-5853), fax (425) 446-5116, e-mail [email protected] or visit the Fluke Web site at http://www.fluke.com.

 

About Fluke

 

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

 

About PRÜFTECHNIK

 

PRÜFTECHNIK is a worldwide provider of maintenance technology with a wide product, service, and training program tailored to the needs of maintenance experts in the areas of shaft alignment, vibration analysis, condition monitoring and destruction-free testing. Many manufacturing companies worldwide trust our solutions for reliable and condition-based maintenance of rotating machines.

 

Fluke is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

 

 
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿