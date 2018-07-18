  • Download mobile app

18 Jul 2018, Edition - 1100, Wednesday

  • Boys rescued from Thailand cave discharged from the hospital
  • Cong wants ‘no trust’ motion deferred, doesn’t want debate on Friday
  • Kerala Government backs women’s entry in Sabarimala temple
  • Sealing, demolition of unauthorized constructions in Delhi will not stop: Supreme Court
  • JUST IN: Lok Sabha speaker accepts Congress’ no-confidence motion against BJP govt
  • TDP MPs raise ‘ we want justice’ slogans in the house
  • Another person has been arrested by Kerala Police in connection SFI activist Abhimanyu murder case
  • U.P: Under construction building in Greater Noida’s Shahberi village collapses, 3 dead.
  • Tharoor made the statement while addressing a party event in Thiruvananthapuram
Forevermark Brings in 100 Reasons to Sparkle in the City of Bangalore

by businesswireindia.com

July 18, 2018

Business Wire India

Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group of Companies keeping its promise of beauty, rarity and responsibly sourced diamonds, joins hands with Neelkanth Jewellers to showcase a never-before-seen range of 100 beautiful diamonds of One Carat and above for the first time, from 30th June to 23rd July.
 
The spectacular One Carat Plus program is a unique collection of rare Forevermark diamonds and will be on display and sale for a limited period. Less than 1% of the world’s diamonds are worthy of being called a Forevermark. Each Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection and bears a unique inscription at its heart and hence each Forevermark diamond is one you can be proud to wear and own.
 
With this exclusive showcase, consumers in Bangalore will get an opportunity to view this unique collection of some of the world’s most beautiful One Carat Plus diamonds.
 
Walk into Neelkanth Jewellers to buy dazzling Forevermark solitaires and set them into an exclusive design to produce elegant masterpieces.
 
The Forevermark One Carat Plus exhibition is at Neelkanth Jewellers on Richmond Road Bangalore from 30th June to 23rd July. For more details, please visit www.forevermark.com or call 080 2227 8846 / 18002102121.

For further information about Forevermark please visit Forevermark.com Source: Businesswire

