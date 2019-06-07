FORME Announces Ground Breaking Ceremony for its First Industrial Park in India

The mobile phone company FORME, headquatered in Shenzen, China held its first ground breaking ceremony in Greater Noida. This comes after the company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Uttar Pradesh government in September 2018 to invest Rs. 150 crores, over the next three years in two phases.



L to R: Mr. Uday Munjal, Mr. Abhishek Choudhary, Mr. Alok Sinha, Mr. Narendra Bhooshan, Ms. Feng Yan, Mr. Ma Guang, Mr. Jiang Delong, Mr. Qiong Su, Ms. Chanlu Du

Along with Mr. Jiang Delong (Executive Chairman), Mr. Qiong Su (Executive Director – FORME, India), Mr. Alok Sinha, ACS, Electronics and IT, Government of UP (Chief Guest) and Mr. Narendra Booshan, CEO-GNIDA (Guest of Honor) did the honours of ground breaking ceremony.



L to R: Mr. Ma Guang, Mr. Uday Munjal, Ms. Vandana, Ms. Feng Yan, Mr. Narendra Bhooshan, Mr. Alok Sinha, Mr. Jiang Delong, Mr. Abhishek Choudhary, Mr. Qiong Su

It is one of the largest and first completely integrated industrial park in this area with an acquired land size of 3.5 acres and total investment of 150 crores.

Mr. Qiong Su, Director FORME, India said, “The company will invest 6,670.93 lakhs in the Phase 1 and 8,941.65 lakhs in Phase 2 and will create direct as well as Indirect employment opportunities for upto 1000-5000 people.”

FORME group was established in the year 2006, with Mr. Jiang Delong as the Executive Chairman, and has a turnover of 650 crores and a global presence in countries like Asia, South Africa, Europe and Middle East.

The company focuses to expand the production of appliances such as smartphones, feature phones, air conditioners and mother boards.

It has also signed an agreement with Phillips Netherland as a manufacturer and exclusive distribution partner for PAN India.

The company is supported by Invest India and Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Project Plan (DMIC). It’s a very advantageous location as the mobile phone sales exceeded 1 million units per month in India in 2011 as noted by the company previously.

Through these efforts, FORME hopes to contribute to a better world and a richer experience for all.

About FORME Technologies

With objective of “Quality first, customer first” FORME Mobiles began its journey in 2009 and over the period has evolved as one of the world's leading and fastest growing Mobiles & Accessories Brand. FORME Mobiles started its operations in India in 2009. FORME Mobiles established its own factory in Gurugram in 2015 and has more than 200 service centers pan India. The company offers a wide range of easy-to-use internet enabled feature phones and smartphones with 100+ days replacement and 1 year warranty. FORME aims to provide most innovative and reliable products & services at an affordable price. In this fast pace changing trend in design and technology FORME heavily invests its time and effort in R&D to understand and fulfill the needs of current and upcoming generation. FORME’s dedication to excellence has always been rewarded by the kind of loyalty the brand has received from across the globe.

To know more about FORME, you can visit: www.formemobile.in.