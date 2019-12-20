Four Unique Innovations Honored at the First-ever WTFL Indian Startup Innovation Camp 2019

Startups that won the competition under the categories of Community, Conservation, Culture and Commerce are F5 Escapes, Quick Ride, NotOnMap and MeTripping, respectively

These innovations aim at transforming lives through sustainable travel and are poised to disrupt the tourism and hospitality sector

In association with IHCL and Tata Trusts, WTFL is committed to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in the sector

WTFL Start-Up Innovation Camp 2019 focused on talent, innovation, diversity and sustainable development within and beyond travel, tourism and hospitality industry

After attaining a successful stature at global level, World Tourism Forum Lucerne (WTFL) made its debut in India this year with first-of-its-kind competition – Indian Start-Up Innovation Camp 2019. The event concluded today on 18th December at Taj, Bengaluru where the four winners with the most unique and innovative ideas were announced.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and CEO, The Indian Hotels Company

In the first phase of evaluation, WTFL shortlisted 16 unique startups for the final round after evaluating 200 startup applications. Winners of this competition were announced in the categories of Community, Conservation, Culture and Commerce respectively in the field of travel, tourism and hospitality from the Indian subcontinent. They were also rewarded with USD 10,000 each along with a personalized two-year mentoring by industry experts.



L to R: Akanksha Bumb & Malini Gowrishankar (F5 Escapes), Naveen Mamgain (Quick Ride), Martin Barth (President & CEO, WTFL), Lady (Me Tripping Representative), Kumar Anubhav & Vikram Pratao Singh (NotOnMap)



Martin Barth, President and CEO, World Tourism Forum Lucerne said, “Out of all the game-changing ideas by 200 startups that applied for Indian Start-Up Innovation Camp 2019, we are happy to announce the names of four most unique startups that stood out with flying colors. We believe, organizing the event in India this year gave us an opportunity to come across interesting ideas. Considering that, India has a niche product portfolio in travel, tourism and hospitality sector and is expected to grow at a rate of 100% by 2028. We are sure to make a mark and create awareness around the on-going environmental issues and look forward to holding more such engaging events in India in the coming years.”





Enclosed below is the list of start-up winners in each category:

Community F5 Escapes, Bangalore (Malini Gaurishankar Founder & CEO, Akanksha Bumb, Co-founder & CEO) Conservation Quick Ride, Bangalore (Naveen Mamgain, Co-founder) Culture NotOnMap, Chamba (Kumar Anubhav, Founder) Commerce Me Tripping, Bangalore (Varun Gupta, Founder & CEO)

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and CEO, The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) said, “Tourism has been one of the growing economic sectors across the world. IHCL is proud to support WTFL in this great initiative to recognize innovation in the travel, tourism and hospitality sector, which is one of the biggest job creators globally.”

Prabhat Pani, Senior Advisor – Partnerships, Tata Trusts, said, “The Travel, Tourism and Hospitality sector has the opportunity to bring about irreversible change in the remotest parts of India, through collective efforts of several institutions and influencers in the society. Tata Trusts believes that wider impact can be achieved through the creation of a collaborative ecosystem that fosters innovation, inclusion, sustainability and entrepreneurship. Further, Tata Trusts, with its focus on integrated community-based interventions across India, aim to create sustainable value-chains, while augmenting the socio-ecological resources.”

The globally renowned platform that provides world’s leading tourism, travel and hospitality leaders along with innovators to meet and shape a more sustainable future. For the past 10 years, WTFL has given an exclusive ground to the budding businessmen by nurturing their innovations in this sector. With this platform, our country will brace up to revive Brand India with the help of 5 Ts: Tradition, Talent, Tourism, Trade and Technology.

In 2017, Global Himalayan Expedition became the first Indian start-up to have won the prestigious WTFL competition.

About WTFL

The World Tourism Forum Lucerne is an exclusive platform where the world’s leading tourism, travel and hospitality companies meet to shape a more sustainable future for tourism. It provides decision-makers with in-depth insights into the core themes of the tourism industry and a unique global network. The World Tourism Forum Lucerne is the only platform to integrate start-ups, young executives and students into one program. Over the past ten years, it has evolved into a year-round network of leaders and innovators who are driving positive change in the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. This includes an influential network of leaders from the business, education, politics, finance and community sectors.

The focus area for the upcoming India camp is the positive social impact of travel, tourism and hospitality across the globe in the following categories:

Conservation (Of nature and natural resources and assets including green infrastructure, water management, recycling, upcycling)

Community (Rural, eco, ethnic and authentic tourism experiences in remote locations that lead to positive economic, environmental and social impact)

Culture (Collaborative and inclusive preservation of tradition, local culture and skills including food, and culinary co-hosting and revival)

Commerce (An open category for all tech-enabled, disruptive, innovative, change-making, groundbreaking ideas in the sector)

About Indian Start-up Innovation Camp 2019

Indian Start-Up Innovation Camp 2019 is scheduled for December 18th at the Taj Bengaluru and is inspired by unique start-ups operating in the categories of Conservation, Community, Culture and Commerce. The event will give the attendees a chance to interact with the founders along with an opportunity to vote for their favorite winner!



About The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL)

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses that offer a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service. These include Taj – the hallmark of iconic hospitality, SeleQtions, a named collection of hotels, Vivanta, sophisticated upscale hotels and Ginger which is revolutionizing the lean luxe segment. Incorporated by the founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Tata, the Company opened its first hotel – The Taj Mahal Palace, in Bombay in 1903. IHCL has a portfolio of 191 hotels including 38 under development globally across 4 continents, 12 countries and in over 80 locations. The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) is South Asia’s largest hospitality company by market capitalization. It is primarily listed on the BSE and NSE. Websites: www.ihcltata.com; www.tajhotels.com; www.seleqtionshotels.com; www.vivantahotels.com; www.gingerhotels.com.

About Tata Trusts

Since inception in 1892, Tata Trusts, India’s the oldest philanthropic organization, has played a pioneering role in bringing about an enduring difference in the lives of the communities it serves. Guided by the principles and the vision of proactive philanthropy of the Founder, Jamsetji Tata, the Trusts’ purpose is to catalyze development in the areas of health, nutrition, education, water, sanitation and hygiene, livelihood, digital transformation, migration and urban habitat, social justice and inclusion, environment and energy, skill development, sports, and arts and culture. The Trusts’ programmes, achieved through direct implementation, partnerships and grant making, are marked by innovations, relevant to the country.

