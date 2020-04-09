FPT Helps Businesses Automate During COVID-19 with RPA Offers

by businesswireindia.com

As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forces companies around the world to send workers home, Vietnam’s leading technology company FPT has helped them ease into the new reality with automation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200408005837/en/

FPT’s RPA solution akaBot helps companies reduce dependency on manpower and maintain business continuity during COVID-19. (Photo: Business Wire)

Over the next three months, existing customers of its featured product akaBot will be entitled to three extra months free of charge to the annual robotics process automation (RPA) licenses.

New customers who sign the RPA licensing agreement from now until the end of June will get the same offer, plus consulting services for the first business process automation at zero cost.

Work from Home with Ease

FPT’s RPA solution akaBot allows businesses to automate repetitive processes that would otherwise be done manually, freeing up remote-working manpower so they could maintain business continuity during COVID-19. It also helps businesses improve work productivity and reduce operating costs during this challenging time.

akaBot’s RPA solution has been provided to thirteen companies in six countries, operating in various domains, including finance, manufacturing, retail, and IT services. Examples of back-office processes that are in surging demand for automation range from responses to customer inquiries, loan processing, to granting remote access to internal networks and private resources via Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Virtual Private Network, Microsoft OneDrive, etc.

Earlier in March, FPT also pledged to provide free security monitoring and incident response solutions to small and medium-sized businesses in Vietnam, helping prevent cybersecurity attacks as teleworkers access to company servers from remote and unsecured locations.

The company also worked with Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communications to deploy an AI-powered mobile application to provide real-time data on COVID-19 and at-home assessment of the infection risks based on user locations.

Vietnam’s COVID-19 Updates

On April 1, Vietnam’s Prime Minister officially declared COVID-19 a national epidemic and enforced social distancing throughout the country for 15 days, which could be extended to one month. The Government called on the public to “stay at home and work online” unless shopping for necessities or working in businesses that produce essential goods.

The country has won praises from foreign countries for its capability to keep COVID-19 in check despite limited resources. As of April 7, the country has confirmed 249 positive cases, half of which have recovered, and zero death.

However, Vietnam’s economy has been hit hard by the crisis. Nearly 35,000 businesses were forced to close in Q1-2020, according to a report released by Vietnam’s Ministry of Planning and Investment on Monday. More than half of them were suspended temporarily because of COVID-19, the report said.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation is a global leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with nearly US$2 billion in revenue and 28,000 employees. As a pioneer in digital transformation, FPT delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Enterprise Mobility, Cloud, AR/VR, Embedded Systems, Managed services, Testing, Platform modernization, Business Applications, Application Services, BPO, and more. The company has served over 700+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Aerospace & Aviation, Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities and more. For more information, please visit www.fpt-software.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200408005837/en/

Source: Businesswire