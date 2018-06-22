Frost & Sullivan Felicitates Top Establishments Showcasing Transformational Innovation and Growth Across the Indian ICT Industry at Its 2018 India ICT Awards

by businesswireindia.com

The esteemed jury members for Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 India ICT Awards included

Atul Govil, Chief Transformation Officer, Head (SAP & IT), India Glycols Limited

Avinash Velhal, Group CIO – APAC, India & Middle East, Vice President – IT & Process, Atos Global IT Solutions & Services Private Limited

Chander Khanduja, Chief Information Officer, Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Keyur Desai, CIO – Essar Ports & Shipping | Head Info- Security, Network & Communications – Essar Group

Pratap Gharge, Executive President & CIO, Bajaj Electricals Limited

Rahul Shandilya, CIO – Customer Experience & Product Development, CEO – Mahindra eMarkets Ltd. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Samrat Das, Chief Information Officer, PNB MetLife India Insurance Co. Ltd.

Sanjay Prasad, Chief Information Officer, Tata Power

Sanjay Sinha, Chief Information Officer, Voltas Limited

Seema Gaur, Chief Information Officer, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Co. Ltd.

Sumit Puri, Chief Information Officer, Max Healthcare

Umesh Mehta, Chief Information Officer, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

Venkat Iyer, Global Chief Information Officer, Wockhardt Limited

Vijay Sethi, CIO & Head – Corporate Social Responsibility & Human Resources, Hero MotoCorp Limited

Vipin Kumar, Group Chief Information Officer, Escorts limited

Yagnesh Parikh, Chief Technology Officer, ICICI Securities

The event witnessed attendance from more than 100 CXOs and industry frontrunners and was supported by our media partners –

Recipients of the 2018 India ICT Awards

S. No. Award Title Award Recipient Enterprise Infrastructure 1 Cloud Video Conferencing Vendor of the Year Lifesize 2 Contact Center Vendor of the Year Cisco Systems 3 Enterprise Team Messaging Vendor of the Year Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd. 4 Conferencing Service Provider of the Year Tata Communications 5 Unified Communication Vendor of the Year Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd. 6 Network Security Vendor of the Year Cisco Systems 7 Managed Security Service Provider of the Year Wipro Ltd. 8 Datacenter and Software Defined Networking Security Vendor of the Year Cisco Systems 9 Managed Detection and Response Provider of the Year Paladion Networks Pvt. Ltd. 10 Anti-DDoS Vendor of the Year Netscout Arbor India 11 Web Application Firewall Vendor of the Year Radware Ltd. 12 Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year Symantec Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. 13 Information Rights Management Vendor of the Year Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd. 14 Cyber Security Analytics Platform Vendor of the Year Cisco Systems 15 Emerging Cyber Security Vendor of the Year Lucideus Emerging Services 16 FinTech Vendor of the Year in Insurance Coverfox Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd. 17 FinTech Vendor of the Year in Credit Capital Float 18 FinTech Vendor of the Year in Banking Signzy Technologies Pvt. Ltd. 19 Analytics Platform/Solution Provider of the Year Fractal Analytics 20 Marketing Analytics Company of the Year Cartesian Consulting Pvt. Ltd. 21 Artificial Intelligence Solution/Product of the Year Senseforth.AI 22 Virtual Reality Provider of the Year SmartVizX 23 E-learning & Education Platform of the Year Shiksha.com (Info Edge India Ltd.) 24 Most Promising Blockchain Consumer Application of the Year in Logistics/Supply Chain Accubits Technologies Inc. Mobile & Wireless 25 Telecom Mobile Wallet of the Year Vodafone M-Pesa, India 26 4G (LTE) Network Vendor of the Year Huawei Enterprise Telecom Services 27 IOT New Product/Service Innovation Award Tata Communications 28 IOT Platform Vendor of the Year Aeris 29 SIP Trunk New Product/Service Innovation Award Reliance Communications 30 SDWAN (Software defined WAN) New Product/Service Innovation Award Tata Communications 31 Enterprise Mobility Management Provider of the Year VMware 32 Enterprise 4G Service Provider of the Year Vodafone 33 Colocation Service Provider of the Year ST Telemedia GDC 34 Managed Hosting Service Provider of the Year Netmagic Solutions 35 Public Cloud Provider of the Year Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd. 36 Third Party Managed Hybrid Cloud Provider of the Year Tata Communications 37 Enterprise Data Service Provider of the Year Tata Communications 38 Enterprise Telecom Service Provider of the Year – SMB Segment Airtel Business 39 Enterprise Telecom Service Provider of the Year – Large Enterprise Segment Tata Communications