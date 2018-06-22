  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
23 Jun 2018, Edition - 1075, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Tral, J&K: 8 security personnel injured in a grenade attack
  • J&K: All-party meet with Governor NN Vohra has been cancelled
  • Bombay HC admits discharge plea of Col. Purohit
  • Rahul Gandhi can cross all lines for votes, says Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister
  • The Charing Cross rail terminal in London was evacuated following reports of a man on the tracks claiming to carry a bomb
  • Bombay HC admits discharge plea of Col. Purohit
  • Update: 1 civilian and 1 cop were killed in the encounter
  • 10-year old boy gunned down by a watchman for plucking mangoes from an orchard in Bihar
  • Daati Maharaj reaches crime branch as the probe begins on the rape case against him
  • J&K: 2 jawaans injured in an encounter in Anantnag
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Frost & Sullivan Felicitates Top Establishments Showcasing Transformational Innovation and Growth Across the Indian ICT Industry at Its 2018 India ICT Awards

by businesswireindia.com

June 22, 2018

Business Wire India

Frost & Sullivan concluded its 16th edition of the 2018 India ICT Awards on June 21st in New Delhi. The Awards Banquet honored companies that created breakthrough business models and strategies through the innovative use of transformative technologies. This year, 39 awards were presented across four categories: Enterprise Infrastructure, Emerging Services, Enterprise Telecom Services, and Mobile and Wireless.
 
Talking about the award recipients this year, Benoy CS, Director & Business Unit Head, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, "I would like to congratulate all the award winners for their exemplary performance. This is the 16th year of the awards in India and every year, we see competition getting more intense. A common thing we saw in all award recipients was business model innovation to cater to changing customer needs, followed by meticulous implementation of go-to-market strategies."
 
A team of leading Frost & Sullivan analysts and consultants were involved in the shortlisting, evaluation, and research process, applying the measurement-based methodology and parameters that have been the hallmark of Frost & Sullivan globally. The findings of the detailed evaluation were then presented to a panel of independent jury comprising influential personalities, decision makers, and thought leaders from the Indian ICT industry, who have themselves pushed the boundaries of innovation and corporate excellence.
 
The esteemed jury members for Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 India ICT Awards included:
  • Atul Govil, Chief Transformation Officer, Head (SAP & IT), India Glycols Limited
  • Avinash Velhal, Group CIO – APAC, India & Middle East, Vice President – IT & Process, Atos Global IT Solutions & Services Private Limited
  • Chander Khanduja, Chief Information Officer, Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
  • Keyur Desai, CIO – Essar Ports & Shipping | Head Info- Security, Network & Communications – Essar Group
  • Pratap Gharge, Executive President & CIO, Bajaj Electricals Limited
  • Rahul Shandilya, CIO – Customer Experience & Product Development, CEO – Mahindra eMarkets Ltd. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
  • Samrat Das, Chief Information Officer, PNB MetLife India Insurance Co. Ltd.
  • Sanjay Prasad, Chief Information Officer, Tata Power
  • Sanjay Sinha, Chief Information Officer, Voltas Limited
  • Seema Gaur, Chief Information Officer, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Co. Ltd.
  • Sumit Puri, Chief Information Officer, Max Healthcare
  • Umesh Mehta, Chief Information Officer, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited
  • Venkat Iyer, Global Chief Information Officer, Wockhardt Limited
  • Vijay Sethi, CIO & Head – Corporate Social Responsibility & Human Resources, Hero MotoCorp Limited
  • Vipin Kumar, Group Chief Information Officer, Escorts limited
  • Yagnesh Parikh, Chief Technology Officer, ICICI Securities
The event witnessed attendance from more than 100 CXOs and industry frontrunners and was supported by our media partners – Channel Times, CXO Today, InfotechLead, TelecomLead, and Telecom Watch.
 
The participants at the Awards Banquet represented the top and senior management, including investors, venture capitalists, members from regulatory bodies, and industry associations. To find out more about partnership opportunities for the 2019 edition of ICT awards, please contact Amit Kumar at amitk@frost.com. To know more about 2018 India ICT Awards and its methodology, please visit www.frost.com/ictawards, or please mail your query to indiaictawards@frost.com with your full name, company name, title, telephone number and company e-mail address.

Recipients of the 2018 India ICT Awards
 
S. No. Award Title Award Recipient
  Enterprise Infrastructure
1 Cloud Video Conferencing Vendor of the Year Lifesize
2 Contact Center Vendor of the Year Cisco Systems
3 Enterprise Team Messaging Vendor of the Year Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd.
4 Conferencing Service Provider of the Year Tata Communications
5 Unified Communication Vendor of the Year Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd.
6 Network Security Vendor of the Year Cisco Systems
7 Managed Security Service Provider of the Year Wipro Ltd.
8 Datacenter and Software Defined Networking Security Vendor of the Year Cisco Systems
9 Managed Detection and Response Provider of the Year Paladion Networks Pvt. Ltd.
10 Anti-DDoS Vendor of the Year Netscout Arbor India
11 Web Application Firewall Vendor of the Year Radware Ltd.
12 Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year Symantec Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
13 Information Rights Management Vendor of the Year Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd.
14 Cyber Security Analytics Platform Vendor of the Year Cisco Systems
15 Emerging Cyber Security Vendor of the Year Lucideus
  Emerging Services
16 FinTech Vendor of the Year in Insurance Coverfox Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd.
17 FinTech Vendor of the Year in Credit Capital Float
18 FinTech Vendor of the Year in Banking Signzy Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
19 Analytics Platform/Solution Provider of the Year Fractal Analytics
20 Marketing Analytics Company of the Year Cartesian Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
21 Artificial Intelligence Solution/Product of the Year Senseforth.AI
22 Virtual Reality Provider of the Year SmartVizX
23 E-learning & Education Platform of the Year Shiksha.com (Info Edge India Ltd.)
24 Most Promising Blockchain Consumer Application of the Year in Logistics/Supply Chain Accubits Technologies Inc.
  Mobile & Wireless
25 Telecom Mobile Wallet of the Year Vodafone M-Pesa, India
26 4G (LTE) Network Vendor of the Year Huawei
  Enterprise Telecom Services
27 IOT New Product/Service Innovation Award Tata Communications
28 IOT Platform Vendor of the Year Aeris
29 SIP Trunk New Product/Service Innovation Award Reliance Communications
30 SDWAN (Software defined WAN) New Product/Service Innovation Award Tata Communications
31 Enterprise Mobility Management Provider of the Year VMware
32 Enterprise 4G Service Provider of the Year Vodafone
33 Colocation Service Provider of the Year ST Telemedia GDC
34 Managed Hosting Service Provider of the Year Netmagic Solutions
35 Public Cloud Provider of the Year Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd.
36 Third Party Managed Hybrid Cloud Provider of the Year Tata Communications
37 Enterprise Data Service Provider of the Year Tata Communications
38 Enterprise Telecom Service Provider of the Year – SMB Segment Airtel Business
39 Enterprise Telecom Service Provider of the Year – Large Enterprise Segment Tata Communications
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿