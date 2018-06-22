Frost & Sullivan Felicitates Top Establishments Showcasing Transformational Innovation and Growth Across the Indian ICT Industry at Its 2018 India ICT Awards

June 22, 2018
|S. No.
|Award Title
|Award Recipient
|Enterprise Infrastructure
|1
|Cloud Video Conferencing Vendor of the Year
|Lifesize
|2
|Contact Center Vendor of the Year
|Cisco Systems
|3
|Enterprise Team Messaging Vendor of the Year
|Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd.
|4
|Conferencing Service Provider of the Year
|Tata Communications
|5
|Unified Communication Vendor of the Year
|Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd.
|6
|Network Security Vendor of the Year
|Cisco Systems
|7
|Managed Security Service Provider of the Year
|Wipro Ltd.
|8
|Datacenter and Software Defined Networking Security Vendor of the Year
|Cisco Systems
|9
|Managed Detection and Response Provider of the Year
|Paladion Networks Pvt. Ltd.
|10
|Anti-DDoS Vendor of the Year
|Netscout Arbor India
|11
|Web Application Firewall Vendor of the Year
|Radware Ltd.
|12
|Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year
|Symantec Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
|13
|Information Rights Management Vendor of the Year
|Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd.
|14
|Cyber Security Analytics Platform Vendor of the Year
|Cisco Systems
|15
|Emerging Cyber Security Vendor of the Year
|Lucideus
|Emerging Services
|16
|FinTech Vendor of the Year in Insurance
|Coverfox Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd.
|17
|FinTech Vendor of the Year in Credit
|Capital Float
|18
|FinTech Vendor of the Year in Banking
|Signzy Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
|19
|Analytics Platform/Solution Provider of the Year
|Fractal Analytics
|20
|Marketing Analytics Company of the Year
|Cartesian Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
|21
|Artificial Intelligence Solution/Product of the Year
|Senseforth.AI
|22
|Virtual Reality Provider of the Year
|SmartVizX
|23
|E-learning & Education Platform of the Year
|Shiksha.com (Info Edge India Ltd.)
|24
|Most Promising Blockchain Consumer Application of the Year in Logistics/Supply Chain
|Accubits Technologies Inc.
|Mobile & Wireless
|25
|Telecom Mobile Wallet of the Year
|Vodafone M-Pesa, India
|26
|4G (LTE) Network Vendor of the Year
|Huawei
|Enterprise Telecom Services
|27
|IOT New Product/Service Innovation Award
|Tata Communications
|28
|IOT Platform Vendor of the Year
|Aeris
|29
|SIP Trunk New Product/Service Innovation Award
|Reliance Communications
|30
|SDWAN (Software defined WAN) New Product/Service Innovation Award
|Tata Communications
|31
|Enterprise Mobility Management Provider of the Year
|VMware
|32
|Enterprise 4G Service Provider of the Year
|Vodafone
|33
|Colocation Service Provider of the Year
|ST Telemedia GDC
|34
|Managed Hosting Service Provider of the Year
|Netmagic Solutions
|35
|Public Cloud Provider of the Year
|Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd.
|36
|Third Party Managed Hybrid Cloud Provider of the Year
|Tata Communications
|37
|Enterprise Data Service Provider of the Year
|Tata Communications
|38
|Enterprise Telecom Service Provider of the Year – SMB Segment
|Airtel Business
|39
|Enterprise Telecom Service Provider of the Year – Large Enterprise Segment
|Tata Communications