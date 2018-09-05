Frost & Sullivan’s GIL India 2018 to Focus on “Leadership & Wining through Change” as the New Growth Paradigm

Business Wire India
In its 10th
consecutive year, Frost & Sullivan will host its annual flagship event, the Growth Innovation & Leadership (GIL) India 2018 Summit,
on October 10th
at Hyatt Regency, Mumbai. This year’s theme “Leading and Winning in an Era of Unprecedented Change”
will bring together Executive Leadership teams to deliberate strategies and growth drivers as the country marches ahead despite disruptive business trends. Digital Transformation in the wake of convergence and unprecedented disruptions continue to have a significant impact on businesses.
Over the ten years of GIL India, the summit has witnessed over 1200 participating companies, 1500 C-suite attendees, 20+ innovative workshops and several illustrious panelists. The summit continues to bring together a global network of today’s best thinkers, visionaries and thought leaders, learning how to leverage innovation as a resource to address global challenges.
Transformation is an imperative for enterprises to succeed, which transcends technology, business, and society. The summit will discuss a holistic approach toward digital transformation that will not only reshape the organizational culture but also endow businesses with the desired results.
Talking about the 10th
edition, Aroop Zutshi
, Global President & Managing Partner, Frost & Sullivan said, “Businesses are entering an era of unprecedented change. Over the years, our GIL community has evolved and always been instrumental in creating opportunities, ideas and enabled futurist thinking, in this ever changing landscape. This year too, GIL India will provide insights to fuel sustainable top-line revenue growth and create customer value and develop long-term competitive advantages. The next phase of transformational growth will be determined by creating and sustaining an organization that thrives on change. Technology will once again change the way we work, communicate, and engage with customers and partners. To capitalize on the next wave of growth opportunities, organizations today will need to leverage technology as a key differentiator whilst offering value in the delivery of outcomes. Most importantly, Business Model Innovation will remain critical for the long-term success of businesses.”
The Summit opens with the session “Technology Opportunity Engines: Drive Exponential Growth in Your Organization”
, which aims to highlight how agile organizations will be the ones to succeed in times of disruption, ambiguity, and uncertainty. The keynote panel will explore the metrics of an “Agile Organization”, the key market trends that are repositioning industries for the digital era and emerging new business models. The session seeks answers on how to capitalize on emerging opportunities and best practices for success.
An interactive workshop on Top 50 Technologies will provide strategic guidance, expert insights and actionable ideas on the hottest 50 technologies that will change the direction and landscape of multiple industries over the next five years and beyond, and will pack maximum potential to fuel global innovation, spawn innovative products and services, and drive commercial growth.
GIL India 2018 Summit will broaden perspectives on key subjects including Mobility, Healthcare, etc. The summit promises to be a unique blend of Q&A sessions, keynotes, panel discussions with Thought Leaders alongside industry stalwarts such as Dr. Satchidananda Ray
, Head Strategic Marketing and MI, Indian Subcontinent South Asia, Philips; Arun Devaraj, Engineering Head India, Visteon Corporation; Deepangshu Dev Sarmah, Editor-in-Chief, Auto Tech Review; Abhinav Aggarwal, CEO, Fluid AI (Trutech); Deepak Pareek, CEO, MyCrop Technologies
and many others.
Frost & Sullivan will also recognize India’s most ground-breaking establishments at the 2018 India Best Practices Awards Banquet
, to be held in the evening on the same day. The awards will recognize and honor pioneering companies showcasing leading business models and operational excellence.
The event is supported by our media partners – Automation Connect, Auto Tech Review, CIO Insider, Commercial Vehicle, DigiAnalysis, Electronics Bazaar, Industrial Automation, Manufacturing Today, MTLEXS, Sustainability Next, and The Smart CEO.
