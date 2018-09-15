FundzBazar Crossed 2 Lakh Investors Milestone

by businesswireindia.com

FundzBazar.com, one of India’s leading online mutual fund investment platform announced that its investor base has crossed the 2 lakh mark in a span of 28 months. FundzBazar attributes this success to its channel partners, investors and team Prudent.Fundzbazar was launched in May 2016. Within 18 months FundzBazar crossed 1 Lakh investors and doubled its investor’s base to 2 lakh in just 10 months!“Since beginning, we have focused on making the platform more and more investor-friendly by providing smart and flexible investment features backed by state-of-the-art technology, and we are happy to see this focus translating into nos. Looking at the current growth, we are aiming to add another 3 Lakh investors in next 24 months’ time. We thank all our channel partners, investors and team Prudent for making this happen” said the management.In next few months, the platform is planning to roll out new features likeand many more.Source: Businesswire