செய்திகள் தமிழில்
15 Sep 2018, Edition - 1159, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • BJP President Amit Shah addresses the media ahead of Telangana polls
  • J&K: 5 terrorists gunned down in an encounter in Kulgam
  • Rewari Gangrape: NCW writes to DG, takes Suo-Moto cognizance
  • Kerala Nun rape Case: Vatican steps in, One-member panel to head probe
  • Majerhat Bridge Collapse: PWD held guilty according to the preliminary report
  • M Modi addresses Dawoodi Bohra sect in MP, says ‘Imam Hussain fought for peace’
  • Ranjan Gogoi appointed next Chief Justice of India, to take oath on October 3
  • Police probe in nun rape case on right track, says Kerala high court
  • Ranjan Gogoi always chose the right path, says his brother
FundzBazar Crossed 2 Lakh Investors Milestone

by businesswireindia.com

September 15, 2018

Business Wire India
FundzBazar.com, one of India’s leading online mutual fund investment platform announced that its investor base has crossed the 2 lakh mark in a span of 28 months. FundzBazar attributes this success to its channel partners, investors and team Prudent.

Fundzbazar was launched in May 2016. Within 18 months FundzBazar crossed 1 Lakh investors and doubled its investor’s base to 2 lakh in just 10 months!

“Since beginning, we have focused on making the platform more and more investor-friendly by providing smart and flexible investment features backed by state-of-the-art technology, and we are happy to see this focus translating into nos. Looking at the current growth, we are aiming to add another 3 Lakh investors in next 24 months’ time. We thank all our channel partners, investors and team Prudent for making this happen” said the management.

In next few months, the platform is planning to roll out new features like SIP with Insurance facility, transaction facility through RTGS/NEFT payment mode and many more.
Source: Businesswire

